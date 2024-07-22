Andy Reid Reacts to Justin Reid’s Non-Football Injury: “He’s Not Going to Hide Anything”

As the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their first full-team training camp on Sunday, tensions have arisen with safety Justin Reid joining the growing list of injured players. The 27-year-old has been placed on the non-football injury list due to minor quad issues, adding to head coach Andy Reid’s offseason concerns.

Reid downplayed the situation when questioned by reporters following the practice session and emphasized that there’s no long-term concern regarding Justin Reid’s condition while keeping his response brief:

“Listen, we’re just day-by-daying it right now and see how he does. He’s very honest with you, and he’s not going to hide anything. He’s going to make sure he tells you how he’s feeling. And so we trust him with that.”

Coach Reid also reassured that VP of Sports Medicine and Performance, Rick Burkholder, would oversee the safety’s recovery process. Justin Reid’s setback follows defensive end B.J. Thompson’s recent placement on the non-football injury list.

Thompson’s situation stemmed from a frightening incident on June 6, when he suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest at the team facility. The practice session was canceled after Thompson was rushed to the hospital. Fortunately, he was released on June 10 and has been working on his recovery since.

With that being said, Andy Reid even shifted gears to discuss Xavier Worthy’s participation in his first full-team practice during the press conference.

Andy Reid Reflects on Xavier Worthy’s Hard Work Amid Injury Recovery

Xavier Worthy is already turning heads in training camp. The rookie wide receiver recently made waves on social media with a spectacular catch, perfectly tracking a deep ball over his shoulder for a touchdown. The clip went viral on social media and had the Chiefs fans buzzing about the potential of the Mahomes-Worthy duo.

The play reportedly happened during the 11-on-11 period of practice. On just the fourth snap, Patrick Mahomes showcased his improvisation skills, sprinting to his left and launching an off-platform throw from his back foot.

The pass traveled more than 50 yards downfield, finding Worthy in stride. For the 28th overall pick, it must have been a confidence booster, given his hamstring injury had sidelined him for most of the team’s offseason workouts.

When asked about Worthy’s practice performance and injury concerns, Andy Reid offered an optimistic assessment:

“He’s been working hard. Looks like his hamstring feels better. We just got to keep him going here and keep learning…So he’s got a lot more information coming at him, including formations, shifts, motions, and all that stuff. You know, he did a nice job today.”

The addition of Worthy as another offensive weapon for Mahomes has undoubtedly raised excitement levels among Chiefs fans. Reid’s positive comments have only fueled this enthusiasm. While practice footage has impressed spectators, it’s clear that Worthy’s potential is also catching the eye of coaches and fellow players alike.