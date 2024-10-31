Beyond the Glitz & Razzmatazz, Travis Kelce Has a High Game IQ Which is Seldom Discussed: Justin Reid Explains

NFL fans were already familiar with Travis Kelce’s on-field impact for the Chiefs. But his relationship with Taylor Swift has propelled him to global recognition, elevating his profile beyond the game.

Advertisement

While his rising celebrity has turned him into a superstar, there’s more to Kelce than meets the eye. Behind his rugged 6’5″ frame and charismatic personality lies a sharp mind and a high football IQ—qualities often overlooked. This was what Justin Reid as a teammate pointed out.

Reid appeared on Richard Sherman’s podcast, where he revealed what it is like to face Kelce during practice, marveling about his ability to run routes and move effortlessly. He pointed out the 3-time Super Bowl winner’s mental sharpness, highlighting his awareness on the field.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid explained that Travis Kelce not only understands the routes of the receivers around him but also knows exactly how to get open. Reid noted that Kelce has a unique ability to adjust his route instantly based on the coverage, seamlessly fitting into the play without disrupting others.

This knack for finding space is what makes him so difficult to guard and fuels his special connection with Patrick Mahomes:

” This is the part that’s not spoken about- how smart he is on the football field. He has the awareness to know that what the other guys around me are running these routes and I’m not the guy that run into being covered. He will change his route on a fly. He just gets open and him and 15 have that connection and it is impossible to guard.”

Justin revealed that he had seen 9-time Pro Bowler do the same to him when he went up against him in playoffs while playing for Houston. That’s the part of his play that goes unnoticed.

Travis has endured criticism for his blocking as a Tight End. But his route running has never been questioned, which is quite possibly the best among the Tight Ends. But teams are starting to catch on as gets towards the final years of his career. T

his is evident due to his early season struggles, with even Mahomes preferring to throw the ball to other wideouts. However, as the season moves forward, Kelce is beginning to get into his grove, finding ways to change his playing style.

Travis Kelce finally ends his season drought as he scores his first TD

Before the Raiders game, Kelce’s stats read- six games, 28 receptions, 245 yards and no TD. However, against Las Vegas, he finally opened the account for Tuddies, registering a season-best 10 receptions for 90 yards and finding the end zone once.

The moment was equally surreal and confusing for the veteran as couldn’t understand what to do. During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis expressed relief, stating that he felt good finding himself in the end zone:

“About damn time. It felt good to be in the end zone. I haven’t felt that end zone in a long time. It was kind of like, ‘Oh s**t, what do I do now? It’s like when you go back home. You’re just like, ‘Well now what do I do? Do I go to see this person first or that person first, do I go to the high school, do I go to my favorite restaurant?”

He was saved from the dilemma by his teammate, D-Hop, who jumped on his shoulder, helping him celebrate.