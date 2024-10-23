Anna & Cooper Kupp’s ‘Worst Date Night’ Story: “They Just Keep Piling Up Food”

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with his wife Anna Kupp and son Cooper Kupp Jr. after Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Apart from the on-field accolades, the Los Angeles Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp is also known for his off-field bond with his wife, Anna. Their podcast “Daily Grind” provides an insight into their relationship, and in one of the episodes, the professional revealed their worst date night.

The story goes back to the 2018 offseason, the 2019 season was approaching. Cooper called it, “Our worst date night by standards of human beings that could possibly have.” Just like a normal date, Anna and Cooper were at their favorite restaurant, coursing menu, tasting menu.

Eventually, they end up getting into a serious discussion. With an extremely serious expression, Cooper revealed:

“They just keep piling up food for the tasting. We’re not eating it because we are talking and eventually we just see like you guys just need to box all this stuff up.”

This wasn’t the worst part of the date. It was the consequence of the discussion the couple were having as the two weren’t clicking on a topic and it led to a conflict. Cooper pointed out that halfway through the meal and until the next day, he and his wife didn’t talk.

Later, they did drive home together but the disagreement had affected their relationship. He candidly admitted that when the two argued and Cooper eventually left for work, he couldn’t function properly.

It was and to date is salient for him to be on the same page as his wife Anna, which shows how important this marriage is for the professional. In an emotional admission, the wideout also confessed that it was “the only time we’ve done that and it will be the last time we do that.”

He reiterated how impactful personal relationships are in one’s life. Citing his own example, Cooper disclosed that the couple found their answers through a book.

A book on their shelf helped Cooper and Anna deal with strenuous times

The story continued the next day. Cooper was undergoing rehab for ACL back then. However, that day, he couldn’t concentrate on training and the only objective for him was to get home to Anna and talk things out.

It was also the time when the husband and the wife welcomed their first baby. In the form of a savior, Anna found a book. It was lying on their shelf all the time but they had never bothered to read it.

Essentially, it talked about how we give and receive love and connect. Adding to Cooper’s narrative, Anna revealed that someone had gifted this book to her a couple of years ago.

She called it “an eye-opening piece to what they were going through.” It was refreshing to see this side of Cooper Kupp and his wife as they dealt with difficulty in their relationship.