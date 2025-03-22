“You Have Chosen to Love Me Unconditionally”: Cooper Kupp Pours His Heart Out for Wife Anna in an Emotional Birthday Message

Cooper Kupp has a true cheerleader in his wife, Anna Croskrey. She supported the star receiver through thick and thin and even financially backed him during college. Today, he celebrates her birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, marking the occasion with a touching message — one that left fans emotional.

Cooper and Anna have been together since high school (2012). It’s a true love story. Kupp told The New York Times that he knew he was going to marry her the second they met at a track and field event. The two tied the knot in 2015 during their sophomore year at Eastern Washington. Since then, they’ve had three children and become each other’s rock.

To honor his wife, Cooper shared a special post along with a heartfelt two-paragraph caption, expressing his deep appreciation for Anna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooper Kupp (@cooperkupp)

The post was so special that people in the comments were left emotional. In a world full of internet trolls, there were none to be found in this comment section.

Kupp sounds genuinely appreciative to have Anna in his life — and he should be, considering the sacrifices she’s made for him, as he mentions in the post. For example, Anna told ESPN that she supported them financially during college so Kupp could focus on school and football.

“Without a doubt, there’s no doubt in my mind, not only would I not be here where I am today without her or accomplishing the things that I would be doing,” Kupp told ESPN. “I really believe I may not be in this — I may not be in the NFL if it wasn’t for her and what she has inspired in me and pushed me to do.”

We all could use an Anna in our lives. Somebody who supports you while you work on becoming the best version of yourself. That support allowed Kupp to become an incredible wide receiver. He won the receiving triple crown, Super Bowl, and Super Bowl MVP, all in 2021.

In the years since, he’s struggled to stay healthy and has seen his production regress. Thanks in part to the emergence of Puka Nacua. But now, he finds himself a part of a Seahawks team that figures to make him a pivotal player in the game plan.

Maybe Kupp recaptures his old form, maybe he doesn’t. One thing is for sure, though — the Seahawks have added a great presence to their locker room. Anyone who takes the time to write such heartfelt words and share moments like he did deserves respect. And he got it.