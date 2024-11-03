Are Josh Jacobs and Brian Robinson Jr. Playing Tonight? Week 9 Injury Update By NFL Insider

Hours before the Week 9 matchups, NFL insider Ian Rapoport delivered some good news for Commanders and Packers fans. Rapoport reported that the playing chances for Brian Robinson Jr. and Josh Jacobs are almost certain after last week’s setbacks.

In his latest injury report posted on X, he explained that the Commanders RB Robinson Jr, who was dealing with a hamstring injury, is expected to play tonight. He added that the Commanders are optimistic and want to see how he is doing in the morning. They expressed confidence that “he’ll go” against the Giants.

The #Commanders are optimistic that RB Brian Robinson Jr., dealing with a hamstring injury, will go today, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The team wants to see how he is in the morning, but they think he’ll go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2024

Earlier, there was speculation that Robinson Jr. could miss the matchup because the Commanders had elevated RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. from the practice squad. Additionally, Robinson Jr. was limited all week and was tagged as questionable in the injury report.

He had been dealing with a knee injury lately, missing one game. However, his presence is a boost for Jayden Daniels, as the duo connects well on the field.

Meanwhile, the Packers, who don’t have a fully fit Jordan Love, received good news as Rapoport’s sources indicated that star RB Josh Jacobs is playing tonight against the Detroit Lions. Earlier, he was listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Additionally, he was a limited participant at the practice, fuelling concerns about his participation.

With the Packers playing against perhaps the NFC’s best team, the Detroit Lions, who have a 6-1 record, a fit Jacobs is a necessity. It is good for the Packers team that Love and Jacobs are playing together in this big matchup.

Rapoport Delivers Other Major Week 9 Injury Updates

Rapoport also shared details about Titans RB Tony Pollard. According to the insider, Pollard (foot), who did not practice, is considered a game-time decision. There is a lot of optimism that he will play against the Patriots. Additionally, Jaguars RBs Tank Bigsby (ankle) and Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) are both likely to play against the Eagles.

With the season looking dismal at 2-6, their presence will help the confidence of the Jags. Meanwhile, Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. (chest) is likely to play, while Gabe Davis (shoulder) appears to be a long shot.

Furthermore, Panthers WR Xavier Legette, who is dealing with a toe injury, is expected to play against the Saints. With the Panthers at 1-7 and the Saints at 2-6 this season, a win is a must for both teams, and Xavier’s presence is indeed a big boost.

Compared to the past few weeks, several stars are returning to the NFL this week after injuries. With stars like Christian McCaffrey set to return next week, the teams will look at the latter part of the season with more confidence.