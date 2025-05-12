Former Colts Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s Exceptional UFL Season Makes Fans Wonder: “Why Isn’t He in the NFL?”

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (15) looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For a while, Rodrigo Blankenship was one of the most recognizable kickers in the NFL — and not just because of his thick-rimmed glasses. The former Georgia Bulldog, affectionately dubbed “Hot Rod,” burst onto the football scene in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts and quickly made a name for himself as a steady leg with a quirky edge.

Advertisement

However, after stints with the Colts, Cardinals, and Buccaneers, all of which ended in waivers, Blankenship quietly faded from the NFL spotlight. Until now.

Rodrigo Blankenship is currently kicking for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL, and if you haven’t been paying attention, it’s time to start. Through the opening stretch of the 2025 season, the 27-year-old kicker is a perfect 16-for-16 on field goals — a mark that has not only helped elevate his team but has also reignited conversation among fans and analysts alike: “Why isn’t he in the NFL?”

Former NFL kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is a perfect 16/16 to open the UFL season. pic.twitter.com/nyybKn0nCx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2025

Blankenship’s consistency has been a major asset for the Battlehawks, one of the league’s top-performing teams. In a league where kicking is often seen as unpredictable due to less-than-ideal conditions and narrower margins, his reliability stands out even more.

So what changed?

For starters, the UFL has given Blankenship something the NFL couldn’t: reps, rhythm, and redemption. In a developmental league where many players are trying to prove they still belong, the Georgia product has done more than hold his own. He’s emerged as one of the league’s most clutch players, and fans have taken notice, with many believing he “should be in the NFL”.

While the majority clamored for his return, a few also pointed out the chinks in Rodrigo Blankenship’s game. “No ball velocity”, penned quite a few. The rest, meanwhile, didn’t give the former Colts star a chance to make an epic jump to the NFL like Brandon Aubrey did when he joined the Dallas Cowboys from the USFL side Birmingham Stallions.

“You’re not Brandon Aubrey lil bro you ARE NOT coming back to the NFL,” wrote a fan on X.

It wasn’t long ago that Blankenship was helping the Colts close tight games, including a 2020 campaign where he made 32 of 37 field goals. But injuries and an untimely miss in the 2021 opener led to his release, and what followed were short-lived stints with Arizona and Tampa Bay. None stuck.

But the answer to Blankenship’s future may lie in timing. NFL teams are often hesitant to disrupt special teams chemistry midseason unless there’s a glaring issue. However, considering that we are just beginning with the pre-season and with the way Blankenship is kicking — not just making kicks, but doing so under pressure — that phone call may not be far off.

But the biggest takeaway from the kicker’s UFL success is a reminder of what the league can be at its best: a second chance for good players, not just prospects. And in Rodrigo Blankenship’s case, maybe a well-earned ticket back to Sunday football.

So if he keeps this up, “Hot Rod” won’t just be a UFL headline anymore; he might be an NFL comeback story waiting to happen.