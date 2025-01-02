“As a Fan, You Want Your Team to Win”: Maxx Crosby Expresses His Change of Heart Toward Raiders Fans Who Are Tired of Losing

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t been great in a long time. In the last 10 years, they have made it to the NFL playoffs only twice. Moreover, it’s been more than 40 years since the team last won the Super Bowl. Fans thus continue to remain frustrated, and this season has been yet another disappointing one. What’s changed, however, is the attitude of their talisman — Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders defensive stalwart, in his recent media appearance, revealed that early in his career, he looked down on fans for excessively criticizing him and his teammates for wanting to win games when the season was over for them. In Maxx’s eyes, fans didn’t know enough about things happening behind the scenes, as well as things at stake, to take the players to the cleaners.

“Early days of my career, I’d be like, ‘Man, screw the fans, we’re trying to win… they don’t know nothing… Now, I feel the same way, I want to win every game no matter what. But I’m more understandable about the fans’ approach,” Crosby said on The Get Good Podcast.

With time and perhaps some maturity, Crosby has realized where fans are coming from. While they simply want their team to be consistent winners, they also want their team to lose if the season is over for them. That way, they can secure a top pick. The star defensive end didn’t quite get behind this a few years ago, as he’s there to “win,” but now, he sees it differently — exactly how the fans do.

“Because, as a team, as a organisation, when you have an opportunity, and the season’s already over, I understand where they are coming from wanting to get a top pick. Anybody says they that they don’t understand that logic, they’re crazy I now get it. As a fan, you want your team to win and be a consistent winner.”

Maxx also assured fans that he and the Raiders are doing their best. He acknowledged that he didn’t have all the answers to why the team isn’t winning consistently, but they are trying to change that. And we’ve seen that, from coaching changes to QB adjustments.

“That’s something that we’ve been trying to figure out for years (How to be a consistent winner)… who’s going to be our coach? Who’s gonna be our quarterback? Who’s gonna lead us? So those are all things that still, you know, got to be answered. I don’t have all the answers.”

Until he has answers, Maxx, as an individual, has promised to show up on the field with utmost commitment. The NFL DE assured that these aren’t hollow promises, explaining how he hasn’t won anything despite seven years of relentless hard work. “All I want to do is win… [so] I understand both sides of it,” said Maxx.

A player of Crosby’s qualities sticking to the Raiders like glue speaks volumes about the DE’s loyalty. That said, it does feel like it’s only a matter of time before Maxx thinks of leaving Vegas.

He has expressed frustration over the unnecessary changes within the team, which haven’t brought about any positive results. And since the AFC West team is in full rebuild mode, which will take years to complete, Maxx could very well leave for greener pastures. As he has said, he wants to win, and that will take time to materialize in Sin City.