mobile app bar

“As a Fan, You Want Your Team to Win”: Maxx Crosby Expresses His Change of Heart Toward Raiders Fans Who Are Tired of Losing

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior go a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior go a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t been great in a long time. In the last 10 years, they have made it to the NFL playoffs only twice. Moreover, it’s been more than 40 years since the team last won the Super Bowl. Fans thus continue to remain frustrated, and this season has been yet another disappointing one. What’s changed, however, is the attitude of their talisman — Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders defensive stalwart, in his recent media appearance, revealed that early in his career, he looked down on fans for excessively criticizing him and his teammates for wanting to win games when the season was over for them. In Maxx’s eyes, fans didn’t know enough about things happening behind the scenes, as well as things at stake, to take the players to the cleaners.

“Early days of my career, I’d be like, ‘Man, screw the fans, we’re trying to win… they don’t know nothing… Now, I feel the same way, I want to win every game no matter what. But I’m more understandable about the fans’ approach,” Crosby said on The Get Good Podcast.

With time and perhaps some maturity, Crosby has realized where fans are coming from. While they simply want their team to be consistent winners, they also want their team to lose if the season is over for them. That way, they can secure a top pick. The star defensive end didn’t quite get behind this a few years ago, as he’s there to “win,” but now, he sees it differently — exactly how the fans do.

“Because, as a team, as a organisation, when you have an opportunity, and the season’s already over, I understand where they are coming from wanting to get a top pick. Anybody says they that they don’t understand that logic, they’re crazy I now get it. As a fan, you want your team to win and be a consistent winner.”

Maxx also assured fans that he and the Raiders are doing their best. He acknowledged that he didn’t have all the answers to why the team isn’t winning consistently, but they are trying to change that. And we’ve seen that, from coaching changes to QB adjustments.

“That’s something that we’ve been trying to figure out for years (How to be a consistent winner)… who’s going to be our coach? Who’s gonna be our quarterback? Who’s gonna lead us? So those are all things that still, you know, got to be answered. I don’t have all the answers.”

Until he has answers, Maxx, as an individual, has promised to show up on the field with utmost commitment. The NFL DE assured that these aren’t hollow promises, explaining how he hasn’t won anything despite seven years of relentless hard work. “All I want to do is win… [so] I understand both sides of it,” said Maxx.

A player of Crosby’s qualities sticking to the Raiders like glue speaks volumes about the DE’s loyalty. That said, it does feel like it’s only a matter of time before Maxx thinks of leaving Vegas.

He has expressed frustration over the unnecessary changes within the team, which haven’t brought about any positive results. And since the AFC West team is in full rebuild mode, which will take years to complete, Maxx could very well leave for greener pastures. As he has said, he wants to win, and that will take time to materialize in Sin City.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these