NFL Trade Deadline: Maxx Crosby to Quit the Raiders? Myles Garrett to Leave the Browns? Insider Revisits ‘Curveball’

The NFL trade deadline is around the corner. The official cutoff for all 32 teams is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Many teams, including the Jets (Davante Adams) and the Chiefs (DeAndre Hopkins), have completed deals. This means that several key trades are already done.

However, speculation and rumors are swirling about who might be traded next. Following the dismal performances of the Raiders (2-7) and the Browns (2-7), several rumors suggest that Myles Garrett could move to the Commanders and Maxx Crosby to the Lions.

During the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Insider Adam Schefter explored the possibility of these moves before the deadline and offered his take. According to Schefter, Garrett and Crosby are likely to stay with the Browns and the Raiders.

“There are teams that believe they could enhance their rosters. But I’m not expecting Maxx Crosby or Myles Garrett or some crazy dramatic trade, although that’s what’s always interesting about all this. Like what if one of those curveballs come out?”

He also discussed the possibility of big names like Za’Darius Smith and Mike Williams being traded by the teams. During the show, Schefter mentioned that the “curveball” represents an unexpected trade that no one anticipates. In addition, he spoke about the mysterious nature of these trades.

“I was on the phone with somebody this morning. They’re asking me, like, who’s getting traded? I’m like, you know, we go over a few names and just the names that I gave you here. But, I am always curious, worried, nervous about that one curveball you don’t see coming.”

This ‘curveball situation’ is what Schefter referred to as a move that keeps many teams on their toes, looking for an unexplored opportunity. As an insider, Schefter’s perspective is significant as the trade deadline approaches.

Another curveball situation mentioned by the football analyst was about DK Metcalf’s potential trade to the Steelers camp. He left the door open for such possibilities to happen on trade deadline day. For now, big names like Amari Cooper and Diontae Johnson have already been traded.

Among the other notable players from struggling teams, potential trade candidates include Azeez Ojulari (OLB, New York Giants), Za’Darius Smith (DE, Cleveland Browns), Jonathan Jones (CB, New England Patriots), Arden Key (OLB, Tennessee Titans), and Chase Young (DE, New Orleans Saints).

It also remains to be seen how Crosby would react this year. He has repeatedly stated in press conferences that he won’t leave the Raiders. As Schefter explained, ‘curveballs’ can come as a surprise, and 4 p.m. ET is the perfect time to make a judgment.