As Cam Newton Becomes a Dad for the 8th Time, Here’s a Look at the QB’s Baby Mama Jasmin Brown’s Personal & Professional Life

The ex-Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is now the father of eight kids. Newton adores his children and has showered love and care into raising all of them. Now, again, the former quarterback is embracing fatherhood with the arrival of a newborn with his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown.

Advertisement

Comedian and actress Jasmin Brown shared her pregnancy news in October 2023. Since then, she has been thrilled about becoming the best mom. The couple recently organized a lavish baby shower and weeks after, Brown’s joyful Instagram stories revealed the news of their baby. So who is Cam Newton’s lady love and baby momma, Jasmin Brown?

Advertisement

Born on May 15, 1989, in Takoma Park, Maryland, Jasmin Brown considers herself a “Florida girl at heart.” Her family moved to West Palm Beach shortly after her birth, where she spent her childhood. She developed a passion for acting and impersonating people at a young age.

Now, Jasmin Brown is gaining attention in her acting career as well. She has been featured in several TV shows including “50 Central”, “Zatima”, “Caught Up”, and “Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud”. Brown has also landed roles in movies like “Always a Bridesmaid” and A “Miami Love Story.”

Jasmine Brown and Cam Newton began dating in 2021 and have been inseparable ever since. While they keep their personal lives private, they have hinted at their strong bond which is built through constant communication and trust over time. Back in July 2023, Newton opened up about their relationship on the Funk Friday podcast and revealed,

“We had our day. I like talking. We’re in tune. I’m so in tune that there’s nothing we can’t talk about. I think that’s what’s most important. There’s no hiding, nothing. You know I don’t go through phones. I don’t do that. The thing is for me, I know my partner so much, that I have to know triggers that uh uh, she ain’t right.”

Advertisement

Jazzy, too has expressed how supportive and comfortable she feels with Newton. She is more than happy to take care of him and anticipates his needs, which sometimes makes the former quarterback feel a bit spoilt. Despite excelling in her career, she gracefully manages her personal life as well and now as she enters motherhood she’s already expressing boundless love for her child.

Their relationship has faced criticism due to Cam Newton‘s seven children with his former partners, Kia Proctor and La Reina Shaw. However, they are not bothered by the negativity, as they have found happiness together. In fact, Jasmin is even working on a comedy special on being the “third woman,” referencing the fact that she’s the third partner Cam Newton shares a child with.

Jasmin Brown’s Rise From Comedy Sensation to Actress

Jasmin Brown’s love for performing started early. Since her parents couldn’t afford acting classes for her, she participated in local plays at a nearby church. Even then, she took her roles seriously, using her allowances to buy wigs and props to portray different characters.

The youngest among her siblings, she initially pursued acting seriously. However, she gained fame after her rants on social media, portraying the character of Toya Turnup went viral. This success led her to perform her first stand-up comedy act, where she again played the Toya Turnup character.

Her life took a turn when she became a full-time stand-up comedian, performing non-stop until Covid-19 brought everything to a halt. Despite being offered roles in movies, her hectic schedule didn’t allow her to take them up. During the pandemic, she realized the need to focus on her acting skills and take up more acting jobs. She has been on tour for her ‘Third Time’s a Charm’ comedy special.