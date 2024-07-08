“Backless Suits Are In”: Joe Burrow Backs His Odd Fashion Choice In Paris Fashion Week

JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 04 Bengals at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231204457480

Joe Burrow made a bold statement at Paris Fashion Week with a backless formal suit, stepping out of his comfort zone and into a bold fashion choice. Predictably, Burrow soon faced scathing criticism from fans and apparently friends as well. Consequently, the QB felt it was only right to share his side.

During his appearance on the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast, when asked about his unconventional attire, Burrow admitted that he wanted to try something new, and it was definitely out of his comfort zone. However, he believes backless suits are set to become a trend now and even encouraged the hosts to give it a shot.

“Yeah, I tried something new. It’s definitely out of my comfort zone… I think backless suits are in… I think you guys should wear backless suits for whatever event you guys have next”

Burrow did acknowledge that every group chat he’s in has been piling on him for the attire choice, and it likely won’t stop anytime soon. Moreover, the Bengals’ QB revealed that he didn’t even know about the suit until he arrived at the event. “I showed up, they gave it to me, and I said, ‘Sure, okay,'” confessed Burrow, who in fact embraced the look with poise.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Burrow echoed a similar sentiment about feeling comfortable in the outfit despite its outrageous design, saying, “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and grow as a person. I think walking in the show is a great way to do that.”

All in all, his appearance at Paris Fashion Week set the internet ablaze, with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike fawning over the QB. While some appreciated Joe Burrow’s sleek and sharp look, others poked fun at the missing back of his suit with humorous comments. But for Burrow, it was worth stepping out of his comfort zone.

Burrow Clarifies His Main Focus Amid Fashion Week Backlash

Joe Shiesty, already known for his impact in football and philanthropy, is now edging closer to Hollywood. Walking the runway with Justin Jefferson, the duo turned heads in the NFL community. However, the QB made it clear that this venture was strictly temporary. “I’ve gone Hollywood. I went Hollywood for a week,” he said.

He was mindful that his true calling lies on the football field, and that’s where he’s eager to return. Joe remarked during the interview, “Now it’s time to lock in for football.”

Despite the mixed bag of playful jabs, Burrow’s daring choice has added an interesting chapter to his off-the-field endeavors. Now, with his return, he is making sure to leave fans eagerly awaiting his next move as the NFL community heads toward the 2024 regular season. His venture into high fashion, alongside fellow NFL star Justin Jefferson, has undoubtedly made a splash for the football-focused star.