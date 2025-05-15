Despite Leading the NFL in Sacks Last Season, Trey Hendrickson Makes $19 Million Less Per Year Than Myles Garrett

Two elite sack artists. Two top-tier defensive ends. Two offseasons filled with drama, but with wildly different outcomes, starring Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson.

Advertisement

Garrett, the face of the Browns’ defense, initially seemed ready to walk away from Cleveland. Frustrated with the team’s lack of postseason success, he openly spoke about wanting a fresh start with a more competitive franchise. He even penned a letter expressing his desire to leave and made multiple media appearances reiterating that sentiment. Fans braced for his exit.

Then came the U-turn. Instead of chasing a Super Bowl elsewhere, Garrett chose to stay—thanks to one major factor: money. The Browns rewarded their former No. 1 overall pick with a blockbuster six-year, $160 million extension, making him the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL.

The deal includes $123 million guaranteed and a base salary of $40 million per year. Though he still had two years remaining on his previous deal (worth $44.795 million with no guarantees), this new contract pushes his total value to $204.795 million. A win-win for Garrett and Cleveland.

Shifting focus from Ohio to Cincinnati, Trey Hendrickson finds himself in a very different situation.

Over the last two seasons, Hendrickson has been a pass-rushing machine, racking up 35 sacks, including a league-leading 17.5 sacks last year—despite playing on one of the worst defenses in the league. He consistently delivered, even when his unit couldn’t stop anyone.

But unlike Garrett, Hendrickson hasn’t been paid what he’s worth. As per Spotrac, he’s still under contract for one more year, but this season he’s set to earn just $21 million—$19 million less than Garrett. That salary ranks him ninth among edge rushers, despite his production being near the very top.

Here’s how the top pass rusher salaries stack up:

Myles Garrett – $40M

Danielle Hunter – $35.6M

Maxx Crosby – $35.5M

Nick Bosa – $34M

Milton Williams – $26M

Montez Sweat – $24.5M

Rashan Gary – $24M

Leonard Williams – $21M

Given those numbers, Hendrickson wants a new, fair deal—and he’s willing to hold out the entire season to get it. So far, there’s been zero communication with the Bengals since the draft. The front office did make an offer before the draft, but it was a lowball, and Hendrickson wasn’t having it, especially after the team previously promised to compensate him properly.

Despite the tension, Hendrickson has expressed a desire to stay in Cincinnati. He’s being patient. But the Bengals—known for being frugal and operating in a small market—seem content dragging their feet.

“No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post-draft. The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals,” Hendrickson revealed.

In fact, reports suggest they’re also lowballing rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart, who wants more guaranteed money in his deal. At this point, it’s entirely possible the Bengals choose to move forward with the rookie and let Hendrickson walk.

But make no mistake—Trey Hendrickson has earned his payday. Anything less than $34 million for the league’s sack leader would be a slap in the face.