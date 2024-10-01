“Be Careful With the Comparisons”: Cam Newton Dismisses ‘Shedeur Gives Me Cam Vibes’ Comment

It seems Cam Newton is still holding onto some resentment toward Shedeur Sanders. During the latest episode of the 4&1 podcast, the former NFL quarterback wasn’t at all receptive to being compared to Shedeur.

Advertisement

Newton’s co-host, Omari Collins, felt this way, but Newton disagreed. He even went so far as to say that Travis Hunter is more likable than the Buffaloes quarterback.

The former NFL MVP initially said:

“I don’t even think people like Shedeur. I see how people talk. I hear what people say. A lot of people really don’t like Shedeur like they like Travis (Hunter).”

In response, Collins remarked that Shedeur gives off “Cam vibes” when it comes to playing the QB position. He noted that, like the former Panthers QB, people may dislike Shedeur, but they have to respect him for his talent — something Cam can relate to as well.

However, the former NFL MVP dismissed the comparisons, stating that Sanders hasn’t accomplished enough in his college career to justify them. He argued that both his stints with Jackson State and Colorado have been nothing but subpar.

When Collins tried to defend this argument by citing Shedeur’s exceptional performances against TCU and Nebraska, Newton smirked and quickly pointed out that those opponents weren’t even that good. Newton then playfully warned his co-host about making unnecessary comparisons.

“All Imma say is this — Be careful with the comparisons.”

Cam isn’t wrong, because unlike the Buffs QB, his college resume speaks for itself. Playing in a tougher SEC conference, he won a National Championship with Auburn and also lifted the Heisman Trophy.

Regardless, it certainly feels like Newton has some resentment toward Shedeur. Could it be due to his recent awkward interaction with the Buffaloes quarterback?

Shedeur snubs Cam in pre-game interaction

The former NFL MVP met the Buffs’ quarterback at FBC Mortgage Stadium before Colorado’s game against UCF last Saturday, exchanging a handshake. However, Sanders walked away very quickly, leaving Cam wondering what he had done to deserve it.

Later, it was reported by the NY Post that Cam had told people on the field, “He said I’m on some weird s–t,” sparking even more intense reactions from fans — mostly against Shedeur.

(FULL VIDEO) Cam Newton & Shedeur Sanders: Cam “ He said i’m on some weird, $#!@“ Vlog: https://t.co/RscPGO8pZc pic.twitter.com/JbwXZzsmKj — Konnxct (@konnxct) September 30, 2024

But there were also several who took Shedeur’s side. They believe that the quarterback was simply in his zone before the big game, trying to focus on his game plan, and that it was Cam who made the blunder by approaching him.

What do you think? Who was in the right here? Let us know in the comments.