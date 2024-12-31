Ben Roethlisberger Believes Russell Wilson Has Done Enough to Earn Himself a Baker Mayfield-Contract From the Steelers

When Russell Wilson replaced Justin Fields after a 4-2 start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, there was some concern. Wilson proceeded to quell those worries with a 6-1 run. However, Pittsburgh has now lost three straight, and Russ has been a big reason for several of those losses. Despite this rough spell, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger believes Wilson has earned himself another contract from the Steelers front office.

While discussing QB contracts on his YouTube page, Channel Seven, Big Ben said that Pittsburgh should give Wilson another deal, but hand him a contract “kind of like what Baker [Mayfield] did in Tampa”.

Last offseason, Mayfield signed for significantly less than most of the top signal callers, inking a three-year, $100 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The future Hall of Famer thinks Russ has earned it.

“Yeah I think so, I think he’s played well. Especially in that stretch in the middle. Obviously he hasn’t played well in the last couple of games, only one of those was with George [Pickens]. Which is a big deal for Russ. To me Russ is a feast/famine throw guy. He’s throwing really short passes, or he’s throwing the deep ball. And he’s got one of the prettiest and best deep balls in the game.”

Ben also talked about how Wilson has seemed a bit antsy in the pocket. While he acknowledged the Steelers offensive line will need to improve in 2025, some of the blame does lie with Wilson. Instead of “stepping up in the pocket” he’s been flying around the outside, subconsciously looking to rely on the athleticism that used to get him out of jams—though it is clearly no longer there.

“I think the line would get a year better. The thing for me when I’m watching the Steelers, is it feels like Russ is in the pocket, and if the first read isn’t there, he’s looking to get out. And that’s where Russ has been good in the past—and this week, we saw a lot of good scrambles down the field—but his escaping out of the pocket, that’s just not the Russ that I’m used to seeing.”

Big Ben is advocating for the Steelers to bring Russ back, but he doesn’t want them to get too carried away. The Steelers shouldn’t be overpaying for a QB turning 37 during the 2025 season, so a “four or five-year, $200 million deal” should be off the table, according to Roethlisberger. Especially since the big fella believes Pittsburgh should try and lure Fields back to the Steel City in 2025 as well.

Big Ben wants Russell Wilson AND Justin Fields back in 2025

Justin Fields played pretty darn well in leading the team to a 4-2 record before Russell Wilson took over. He was much better in the red zone, and his mobility is clearly levels above Wilson’s aging legs. However, it would be tough to pay Russ a starter’s contract while also convincing Fields to return.

“I think ideally you’d like to have both of them back. But I don’t think Fields will want to come back. You’re not gonna be able to give Russ a one-year [deal]. I would expect, if I were a betting man, if the Steelers really wanted Russ back, I assume it would be three for 100, kind of what Baker [Mayfield] did in Tampa.”

The thing is, there are some real issues with Wilson’s game. While he’s excellent at throwing the ball short and his deep ball is arguably the best in football, Big Ben believes his size makes the crucial intermediate areas tough to hit consistently.

“But where’s the mid-range throw? Sometimes that’s hard with a quarterback of his size. You can’t get that mid-range throw because you’ve got to throw through windows instead of over people. I think he’s played well… But I think if you’ve got another really good No. 2 receiver, you give him another weapon, I think you’re gonna see Russ’ game really do well.”

At the end of the day, we’ve seen a bit of Jekyll and Hyde from Russell Wilson this season. As Roethlisberger points out, that’s a big risk in handing someone a new deal, even the lesser three-year, $100 million pact.

“But which Russ are you paying for? You don’t know which one you’re gonna get. So that’s a question the Steelers have to ask themselves when this thing’s over. The good news for Russ and the team is that you’ve still got two games left, guaranteed.”

Big Ben is exactly right. As of now, Wilson will have a tough time getting that new deal. However, if he beats Joe Burrow in a duel in Week 18, and then wins Pittsburgh its first playoff game since 2017, it would be tough to deny the veteran a new—and lucrative—contract to stay on the Allegheny.