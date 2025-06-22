“He’s Not Getting the Chance to Play General Manager Here”: Insider Weighs In on Aaron Rodgers’ Influence With the Steelers

After two turbulent seasons with the New York Jets — one marred by a torn Achilles and the other by poor performance and friction with the front office — it became increasingly clear that Aaron Rodgers needed a fresh start. Well, with his move to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the four-time MVP may have achieved just that.

But what enticed A-Rod to the Steel City? Was it the prestige of playing for one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL? Or simply the playoff guarantee that comes with leading an offense under Mike Tomlin? According to Rodgers, it was none of the above.

“This is a decision that was best for my soul,” Rodgers said during his Steelers introduction. “I just want to have fun here… pass on my knowledge to my teammates, and try to find ways to help lead this team.”

The 41-year-old quarterback, coming off a down year in New York with 28 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and a 5–12 record as a starter, seems to be recalibrating both in mindset and mechanics based on this answer.

He no longer appears to be chasing front office control or shoehorning his wide receiver demands, as Rodgers finally seems content to focus on football and mentoring. And that’s exactly what NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes is best for him.

“He’s not getting the chance to play General Manager here,” Jeremiah said in his latest appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “And I think that’s actually going to benefit him.”

This remark draws a line under Rodgers’ final years in Green Bay, where tensions over roster input were public, and his stint in New York, where, despite acquiring Davante Adams, the team stumbled. Pittsburgh, by contrast, is a franchise known for structure and stability, not star-driven chaos. And that may be exactly what Rodgers needs.

Jeremiah then made Steelers fans happier by adding that their QB, even at the tail end of his career, is still “more talented than what they ran out there last year,” and expects him to raise the Steelers’ floor in 2025.

And as for the ceiling? Well, this is where Jeremiah differs from mainstream reports, for many are slating the Steelers’ 2025 regular schedule to be the 10th hardest schedule in the league. Despite this challenge, Jeremiah seemed very bullish on Mike Tomlin recording yet another winning season under his belt.

“This is going to be a 10-win team,” he projected. “Maybe it’s a 9 to 11 range. They’re going to be in the playoffs… but [Rodgers is] not good enough, nor is the roster in a good enough position for them to do a lot of damage once they get to the postseason.”

But for Pittsburgh, signing a veteran like Rodgers is about more than just the win column; it’s also an investment in experience and mentorship. And luckily for them, rookie quarterback Will Howard is already reaping the benefits of sharing a room with A-Rod.

“He’s been so awesome to me so far,” Howard said on the Chipped Ham & Football podcast. “We already meshed really well… Aaron’s been so willing to help me.”

Howard, who helped Ohio State win a national title before being selected in the sixth round, called Rodgers’ mentorship “invaluable.” For in just three days, the veteran was already correcting Howard’s footwork and guiding him through reads.

So no, Rodgers isn’t the GM here. He’s not trying to be. Nor is he lobbying for play-calling power or roster sway. Aaron Rodgers is just playing quarterback and mentoring the next one in line because he finally seems to have the space and conditions to do so.