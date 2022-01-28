NFL

“Ben Roethlisberger defied the TB12 Method in favor of the ‘Throw Some Ice On It’ method and ended up an all-time great”: Tom Brady hilariously congratulates former Steelers QB for his ‘unique’ path to success

Ben Roethlisberger
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Is Ana returning to pro Dota 2? New rumours.
Next Article
“Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star game over Luka Doncic and Devin Booker!”: NBA Twitter in shock as the Warriors forward makes the Western Conference All-Star starting lineup
NFL Latest News
Ben Roethlisberger
“Ben Roethlisberger defied the TB12 Method in favor of the ‘Throw Some Ice On It’ method and ended up an all-time great”: Tom Brady hilariously congratulates former Steelers QB for his ‘unique’ path to success

Ben Roethlisberger has officially called it a career and several NFL players, including Tom Brady,…