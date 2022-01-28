“Ben Roethlisberger defied the TB12 Method in favor of the ‘Throw Some Ice On It’ method and ended up an all-time great”: Tom Brady hilariously congratulates former Steelers QB for his ‘unique’ path to success

Ben Roethlisberger has officially called it a career and several NFL players, including Tom Brady, reached out to congratulate the all-time NFL great.

Big Ben didn’t go out riding into the sunset like Peyton Manning did, but when you look back at his career, he definitely had an incredibly successful one and will go down as a probable Hall of Famer.

The Steelers quarterback all but confirmed his retirement this season, so his official announcement wasn’t really a surprise, but nevertheless, it’s always tough to see a great of the game walk away.

His Hall of Fame case is entirely valid and Steelers fans will have a hard time getting used to seeing someone other than #7 under center.

Tom Brady has a funny way of congratulating Ben Roethlisberger for his prolific career

So, why does Big Ben deserve to be in the Hall of Fame? Several reasons. Let’s start right away by looking at how often he won with the Steelers.

Well for starters, Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls and was the youngest starting quarterback to win one with a victory against the Seattle Seahawks when he was just 23 years old.

Additionally, the Steelers never had a losing season under Big Ben’s 18 year career as Pittsburgh only missed the postseason six times under his tenure.

Roethlisberger’s stats also back up his Hall of Fame case. He finishes with 64,088 passing yards, fifth all time, and 418 passing touchdowns, eighth all time. His pass completions, 5,440, also rank fifth all time. Prime Big Ben was a genuine problem in this league.

An all-time great Super Bowl moment Ben Roethlisberger ➡️ Santonio Holmes (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/hm9fYrOD1O — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 27, 2022

Tom Brady, a long time friend and rival of Roethlisberger, made sure to give the former Steelers QB his flowers for his amazing career, and he did so in a hilarious way.

Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the “Throw Some Ice On It” method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls. There’s more than one way to bake a cake! https://t.co/ue36KXTHnk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 27, 2022

Obviously Brady’s workout and diet regime isn’t for everyone, and here he’s clearly poking fun at Ben for explicitly rejecting Brady’s style.

From our story, Ben Roethlisberger on showing up to camp looking trim and fit: “I’m not getting any younger. I’m almost 40 years old. So you’ve got to take care of yourself. And nothing against Tom [Brady], but I’m not eating avocado ice cream.” — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 9, 2021

