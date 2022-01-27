“Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Dallas Cowboys.”: Shaquille O’Neal named his desired man to replace Mike McCarthy as the HC of the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys embarrassing playoff exit had many pointing the finger at Mike McCarthy. And Shaquille O’Neal wants Deion Sanders to take over.

The Dallas Cowboys walked into the playoffs with real confidence that the team could make a serious playoff run this year. But the season ended just like it has in years past.

The Cowboys fell into a 23-7 hole but came back rallying to make it to a one-score game. With the exception of one 67-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, the Cowboys’ offence was far from its explosive self in this showdown against San Francisco. For a team that scored 500 points in the season, the offence got up to a dismal 307 yards in total.

Many people, including HOFers Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin, pointed the finger at the play calling and coaching decisions of staff. And if Mike McCarthy is indeed shown the doot, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal wants Cowboys HOFer, Deion Sanders, to lead the Cowboys.

Shaquille O’ Neal believes Deion Sanders will get Dallas ‘back rocking’

NBA legend Shaq made his case for the next Cowboys HC.

“I’m putting this out right now,” the basketball legend said on The Big Podcast With Shaq. “Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Cowboys. Jerry Jones, this message is from Shaquille O’Neal Incorporated, Deion Sanders for the next coach of Cowboys.”

He continued, saying, “You want to get Dallas back rocking? Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out. Tweet it, dammit. TikTok it. Instagram it. OnlyFans it. Put it out.”

Deion Sanders was a part of the historic 1995 Super Bowl run by the Cowboys, that also being the last time the Cowboys lifted the Lombardi trophy. Sanders is currently coaching Jackson State and just led the program to an 11–2 record in his second season. It is obviously a stretch, but a Sanders-Cowboys reunion will be something to behold.

