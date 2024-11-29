mobile app bar

Best Autograph in the NFL? Jordan Love’s Signature Goes Viral Amid Dolphins-Packers Thanksgiving Battle

Braden Ramsey
Published

Nov 28, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension in July 2024. It’s safe to say what he inked on that massive check isn’t similar to the moniker he emblazons on fan memorabilia.

As Love dominated the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving, his signature went viral on Twitter/X. One aggregator called his inscription the “best autograph in the NFL,” while another called it the “hardest.”

Love’s heart-shaped stamp certainly qualifies as one-of-a-kind. Many owners of Love-autographed material shared the sentiment that his seal was one of the league’s best.

At the same time, another teased that the first name that came to mind for it was Josh Hart. Hart, an eight-year NBA veteran, is a member of the New York Knicks.

Love threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 30-17 victory over Miami. Both passing scores went to wide receiver Jayden Reed, who finished the contest with 47 total yards and a pair of touchdowns. The first conversion required a pinpoint throw from Love.

The win moved the Packers to 9-3 and dropped the Dolphins to 5-7. Green Bay improbably still resides in third place in the NFC North after the triumph, behind the Detroit Lions (11-1) and Minnesota Vikings (9-2).

The Packers will still slot beneath the Vikings regardless of Minnesota’s Week 13 result because of their head-to-head tiebreaker. Green Bay faces Detroit in a massive divisional contest next Thursday night to kick off Week 14.

