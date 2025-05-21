Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Calls ‘Consistent’ Matthew Golden an Absolute Weapon

Wide receiver Matthew Golden of Texas poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy after being selected by the Green Bay Packers during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025, in Green Bay. Credit: © Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden turned heads at the 2025 NFL Combine by running a blazing 4.29-second forty-yard dash — the fastest among all wide receivers. That speed helped him become a first-round pick in this year’s draft. At No. 23 overall, the Green Bay Packers showed their faith by selecting him, making Golden their first wide receiver drafted in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.

Advertisement

Golden had a standout season in 2024. After playing the first two seasons of his career at Houston, Golden transferred to Texas for the 2024 season and had 58 catches for 987 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is thrilled to have a rookie of Golden’s caliber on the team. Joining NFL host Kay Adams on her show, Up & Adams, he spoke fondly about the club’s first-round rookie. And, when Adams asked what has stood out about Golden so far, LaFleur’s answer was consistency.

“He’s [a] pretty consistent guy, and you can tell the game means a lot to him,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur then shared how great it felt to see everyone’s reaction to the team drafting Golden. With the draft being held in Green Bay, Golden received the loudest roar from the crowd when he walked onto the stage.

“The fan reaction is something I’ll never forget,” LaFleur recalled. “It was pretty epic, and then you see all the stuff like the guys on the McAfee Show and their reactions, so that was something that I’ll never forget. It’s hard to coach a guy who ran a 4.28 (4.29), he’s definitely a weapon.”

The Packers have a lot of young talent at the wide receiver position. Last season, Jayden Reed led the team in receptions (55) and receiving yards (857). They had three receivers record at least 600+ receiving yards last season (Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs).

Reed is the current No. 1 wide out in Green Bay, and Golden is expected to be viewed as WR2. With the Packers having such a loaded wide receiver room, it’s unclear what the team’s plans are for his snap count/usage. But, being picked in the first round, they will use him a lot or try to find ways to utilize him.

At 5’11” and weighing less than 200 pounds, Golden will likely be used as a slot and speedster wide receiver.