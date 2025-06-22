Travis Kelce Retirement Rumors: Redditors “Shocked” by Chiefs TE’s 2025 Return Amid Date Night with Taylor Swift

Reports of Travis Kelce’s retirement were greatly exaggerated. The future Hall of Famer isn’t ready to walk away just yet—he’s officially returning for his 13th NFL season.

While Kelce briefly considered hanging up his cleats following the Chiefs’ loss in Super Bowl 59, he didn’t let the emotions of defeat cloud his judgment. Despite having a lot to look forward to in life after football, his decision to come back wasn’t a difficult one.

Kelce still loves the game. He has acknowledged that his body takes longer to recover now, and while his physical decline has been noticeable, he firmly believes he has enough left in the tank to make an impact at the highest level. So why return at all?

That’s the question some fans have been asking—many think it’s time for him to step away and enjoy life off the field, especially alongside Taylor Swift. They argue he would likely make more money in retirement through endorsements, media, and off-field ventures.

But others understand that Kelce isn’t just chasing dollars. He still finds joy, purpose, and identity in the game. Football has been his home for over a decade, and he’s not ready to say goodbye just yet.

It’s no surprise that some fans are questioning Travis Kelce’s decision to return to football, especially when they suggest he should spend more time with “Tay-Tay.” After all, this offseason has been nothing short of a summer of love for the couple.

Free from the grind of the NFL and a world tour, Travis and Taylor have finally been able to enjoy each other’s company without the usual pressures or time constraints.

The duo has turned up everywhere. Recently, they attended a wedding together, enjoyed a romantic night out in Palm Beach, and watched a Stanley Cup Final game between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.

Most recently, the couple turned heads in New York City, dining at their favorite spot, Torrisi. Taylor dazzled in a $168 Reformation Seren Top and a $1,650 Miu Miu Poplin miniskirt, accessorized with a Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch, crème-colored pointed-toe heels, and her signature $33,200 Panthère de Cartier watch. Kelce kept it casual and fresh with white shorts, a white U.S. Soccer T-shirt, and matching white sneakers.

With how frequently Travis and Taylor have been spotted together, it’s only natural to think their relationship is getting more serious. Neither of them is getting any younger, and the possibility of an engagement doesn’t seem far off. That could mean 2025 might be Kelce’s final NFL season—especially if he ends it with another Super Bowl ring.

Of course, he still loves football, but what happens if the Chiefs don’t make it to the big game next year? Would he want to go through another season knowing his heart might be somewhere else? Maybe it’s time for Travis Kelce to leave football before football leaves him.

Just look at Tom Brady. Many believe he overstayed his welcome in football, and it may have cost him his marriage. Relationships require sacrifice and compromise. If Travis wants to support Taylor’s career and build a future together, walking away from the NFL might be the sacrifice he eventually makes.