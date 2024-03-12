“Bigger Than Deion Effect”: Pro Bowler Believes He Could Be More Impactful Than Deion Sanders If He Gets To Coach In College

Deion Sanders made waves in 2023 by revitalizing the Colorado Buffaloes following a disappointing 1-11 season. While there was a decline as the season ended, Coach Prime set a foundation for a transformative culture. However, an NFL veteran now ponders his ability to make a greater impact in college football if a college hires him as head coach.

The famed former Texas Longhorns running back, Ricky Williams, boldly claimed on the Momentum Podcast that he could surpass the “Deion Sanders hype” as a coach. Williams even proudly admitted that his players have achieved record-breaking performances with his guidance despite his limited coaching background. If we take a look at it, he was mainly a running back coach at the University of Incarnate Word.

Ricky further highlighted his coaching style, crediting his achievements to self-coaching techniques that were beneficial for him and the players he guided. When the two discussed coaching at a top college such as the Texas Longhorns, he firmly stated that his impact would be “bigger than Deion effect.”

“Even if a smaller school offered me. When I say ‘better than Deion,’ or ‘different than Deion,’ it’s because I’m an astrologer. So when I’m coaching these kids, I’m not just looking at what I see with my eyes, I’m looking at something deeper.” Added Ricky Williams.

Ricky Williams was known for his peculiar style in both college football and NFL. His ability to adjust to different surroundings is a key aspect that could make him a powerful role model. Like Deion Sanders, Williams also explored Minor League Baseball while in college, playing as an outfielder for the Phillies farm system, for four seasons. His dual sport experience can greatly impact how he coaches student-athletes.

How Was Ricky Williams’ College Football Career Compared To Deion Sanders?

Ricky Williams brings extensive football knowledge from his time playing in college, being a Heisman Trophy winner in 1998. He made a lasting impact at the University of Texas with 6,279 career rushing yards and 72 touchdowns from 1995 to 1998. Moreover, when Ricky left the Longhorns, he had 46 school records under his belt.

Deion Sanders was known for his defensive skills, however, he did not have the same level of impact in college football as Ricky. Deion was exceptionally athletic and versatile at Florida State University and excelled in multiple sports. Sanders was a standout cornerback, wide receiver, and a dynamic punt returner for the Seminoles. He had 126 punt returns for 1,429 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 14 interceptions returned for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams finished 5th in the Heisman voting in 1997 and won it in 1998. Deion Sanders did not compete for the Heisman Top 5 during his college career, although he did win the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in 1988.

Ricky Williams has also played under Nick Saban at the Miami Dolphins which could contributed to his football expertise, as Coach Saban is regarded as the greatest coach in college football history. He does believe his approach, influenced by astrology and self-coaching methods, could lead to greater success.