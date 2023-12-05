Bill Belichick Claps Back at Rex Ryan Who Called the ‘Patriots Way’ Exhausting For Players

Oct 30, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan (left) and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shake hands after the game at New Era Field. The Patriots beat the Bills 41-25. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots find themselves in the midst of a challenging season, marked by a recent 6-0 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Adding fuel to the fire, former NFL coach Rex Ryan criticized the coaching style of Bill Belichick, blaming him for the team’s underperformance.

The ex-Jets coach trash-talked about the current state of the New England Patriots. Ryant went on a rant against one of the most seasoned head coaches of all time at the helm of the team. In his strong-worded remark, Rex Ryan criticized Bill Belichick’s coaching style, deeming it ‘exhausting for players’.

“This team plays like they’re exhausted, and the ‘Patriot Way,’ that’s it. It exhausts these kids. I know how draining that is to those kids, and that is what you’re facing right now. You pick all the players. You do all this,”

Ryan pointed out that the ‘Patriot Way’ actually implied Tom Brady’s way. He claimed that the team’s signature styles and Super Bowl success were actually due to the presence of legendary QB Tom Brady. Ryan’s opinions are in line with many others in the league who feel that Belichick’s legendary stature stands all thanks to Tom Brady.

In recent times, there has also been talk of Belichick being removed from his position within the team that he spent his entire career with. The Patriots have just not been able to reach their former glory since Brady left the team in 2020, after a two-decade-long partnership with Belichick.

Bill Belichick Disregards Rex Ryan’s Criticism

The outspoken comments of Rex Ryan added a controversial touch to the Patriots’ saddening situation. His emphasis on the ‘draining effect’ under Bill Belichick brought to light the seemingly exhaustive expectations set by the coaching staff.

However, Bill Belichick did not let Ryan’s comments go unanswered. Even as the team continues to struggle, Belichick made a point by mentioning the irrelevance of Ryan’s comments about the team. He disregarded the ex-Jets coach’s harsh take on the ‘Greg Hill Show’, saying, “I’m not really sure what he’s talking about. Rex has never been with the Patriots.”

It is true that the New England Patriots (2-10) are navigating one of the hardest seasons in their history. Bill Belichick who takes center stage in the situation has continued to answer questions with much disinterest. The underlying issues including the quarterback struggles, the worsening situation under Bill O’Brien, and the terrible season record have raised concerns around the team.

This along with the lack of clarity on Bill’s future in the team deepens the challenges of the Patriots. However, the Patriots HC amidst the turmoil, remained adamant on his stance of preparing the team to face the challenges as far as possible.