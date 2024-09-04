Bill Belichick’s Surprising Take: Breece Hall Will Be The Difference Maker For The Jets

Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) waits to be introduced before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick is taking on his new football analyst role wholeheartedly to present the fans with a unique perspective of the season ahead. While many are waiting for Aaron Rodgers to be the Jets’ saving grace, Belichick thinks Breece Hall could be the guy to actually make a difference for the Jets.

On his new show ‘COACH,’ Belichick broke down the Jets’ offense as it stands, and heaped praises on RB Hall.

While talking about the Jets in the upcoming season, he claimed that the Jets’ offense can prove to be a handful with an ‘outstanding’ running back like Hall; his athleticism and outstanding passing made him one of the most difficult players to defend. He said:

“Jets is one of the hardest teams to prepare for from a skill standpoint because of Breece Hall, outstanding running back that has the ability to take the ball the distance. He’s very good in the passing game and defensively you want to do everything you can to get the ball out of his hands.”

Bill Belichick has some high praise for Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and the Jets offense. Episode 1 of COACH is coming soon pic.twitter.com/dqotTUIkML — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) September 2, 2024

Hall made a huge impact on the Jets’ offense in the last two years with 1457 rushing yards and displayed his heroics in his rookie season by running at the max speed of 21.87 mph and becoming the only Jets player to score rushing touchdowns in four straight games since 2009.

However, he missed the majority of his second year due to a knee injury. Hall was able to make a strong return and was named the second-best RB behind 49ers star Christian McCaffrey in 2023.

Another weapon in the Jets’ arsenal, according to the former Patriots HC, is 2022 ‘Offensive Rookie of the Year’ Garrett Wilson. Pairing him with Aaron Rodgers is something that the Jets are counting on to strengthen the team’s offense.

Rodgers fans worry not, though, as analyst Belichick also had some words of appreciation for the quarterback, who was always on the opposite end of his team for the past two decades.

Belichick believes in Rodgers’ ability to spot weak defense

He believed in Rodgers’ ability to use his offensive squad, claiming that the star quarterback could anticipate gaps in any team’s defense and could use the pair of Hall and Wilson to exploit the read with ‘light defense’.

There is no doubt in this analysis as in his previous role as the coach of the Patriots, Belichick faced Rodgers on four occasions with a 2-2 record and Rodgers passed 910 yards and scored 6 touchdowns.

He added that on paper, the Jets’ offense is one of the strongest in the league the only missing bit is consistency. Will Rodgers be able to overtake this inconsistency and lead the Jets to its much-needed winning season?