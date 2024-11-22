Jets Owner Woody Johnson Tries to Keep Fans Engaged While Heading Into a Tumultuous Bye Week

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets owner Woody Johnson walks on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The NFL bye week is generally a time for teams to reconvene and figure out what they need to improve going forward. Unfortunately for the New York Jets, losers of seven of their last eight games and owners of a 3-8 record, the issues they have heading into their Week 12 bye can’t be solved in seven day’s time.

Owner Woody Johnson is doing what he can to keep things positive around the facility and within the fanbase, though. On Friday, Johnson posted a picture on his social media of a mini helmet signed by Jets running back Breece Hall. He included a caption:

“Who wants this signed @BreeceH mini helmet?”

It’s a cute little piece of merchandise that many Jets fans would surely wish to add to their collection—if things weren’t going so horribly within the organization at the moment. With all of the issues they’re currently facing, fans would rather like to see Johnson more focused on the team rather than product giveaways.

This was supposed to be the year the New York Jets emerged from the doldrums of the NFL. They haven’t made the playoffs in 13 years, the longest active postseason drought in the league by a mile. The next closest is the Denver Broncos, who have waited eight years.

Aaron Rodgers‘ arrival has not heralded that new era, however. Instead, the Jets have reverted to the dysfunctional state their fans are too familiar with.

Fans are not happy with Woody Johnson and the Jets right now

First, Woody Johnson tried to bench Rodgers after a 2-2 start, as per the Athletic. Then, he fired head coach Robert Saleh a week later after another loss — which, looking back, was an awful move, as the team has gone 1-5 since then. And Saleh’s defense has basically fallen apart. This week, Johnson hit the trifecta, firing general manager Joe Douglas.

Johnson has been adamant about the fact that he wants to turn this franchise around for real and build it from the ground up. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to do that until next offseason, when they can extricate themselves from Rodgers’ contract and start fresh with a new head coach, new general manager, and new QB.

Until then, fans will have to be satisfied with a less-than-mediocre Jets squad—and maybe a few autographed relics. Safe to say, that has not been satisfactory for a fanbase that had such high hopes in September.

I want my money back from the Arizona game not a mini helmet. — Thomas Viskovich (@TVisko) November 22, 2024

Woody Johnson leaving the Jets in complete disarray to drink tea in London for 4 years pic.twitter.com/SpnWwS5ld0 — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) November 14, 2024

the reason some teams can’t ever find stability or sustainable success is because their owners are idiots Woody Johnson trying to bench Aaron Rodgers 4 weeks into the season with the Jets 2-2 so he could start Tyrod qualifies 13 years without a NYJ playoff appearance is on him pic.twitter.com/jSysHqNmgQ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 20, 2024

Johnson bought the Jets in 2000, and while they enjoyed a period of relative success in the mid-to-late-2000s, it’s largely been a disappointing run since then. They’ve had eight head coaches over that span, averaging about one coach every three years, and now eight general managers as well. That level of turnover is not the sign of a well-run organization.

The results on the field have been even worse. Since 2000, when Johnson and his brother, Christopher, bought the Jets for $635 million, they have won 171 games, which ranks 25th out of 32 teams over that span.

They also scored just 7,669 points during that time, ranking 30th. Not only do the Jets consistently lose, but they don’t even provide a fun offensive display while doing so. Johnson will hope to change all of that starting in 2025.