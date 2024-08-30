Bill Belichick Will Love Andy Reid’s Declaration to Media On In-Game Interviews

In a sea of accomplished NFL coaches, Andy Reid stands out as a seasoned veteran. At 66, he no longer has the energy to deal with tedious matters like media interactions. To address this, he’s taking a page out of Bill Belichick’s playbook, who mastered the art of media management during his coaching days.

Reid spoke with the media on Friday and declared his intent to limit his interactions with the media. He stated that reporters shouldn’t expect much from him during the press conferences. The Chiefs HC further stated that he’s doing that because he’s needed to even though it’s not his thing.

“I’m not very good during games on interviews. I’m not gonna tickle anyone’s fancy there with these interviews. I’m gonna do it, I’m an NFL team guy so I’m gonna do it. But don’t expect much.”

The NFL has decided to do live interviews with the coaches after every game and this decision has irked many. If Bill was still in the hot seat, he would have tackled this issue in his own way.

The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach was often abrasive and rude in dealing with the media. He often gave short one-liners with yes or no replies, refraining from giving away much of the insider info. Andy Reid was never liked that and often addressed the reporters with a big smile.

However, it seems he’s now intending to change his approach, especially in this crucial year for the Chiefs as they aim to script history. There will be a lot of pressure on him for the team to pull off the impossible task of three-peating. Kansas City already had too many distractions this offseason with players getting arrested.

Reid wants to avoid any further distractions and wants to stay focused on the task in front of him. It’s not surprising that he plans to follow the same approach as Bill whom he considers as the greatest coach of his era and holds him in very high regard.

Andy Reid Spoke Highly of Bill Belichick Right After His Ousting

The Chiefs HC had nothing but great words to say about Bill when the latter took an exit from the Patriots. Reid acknowledged the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach’s contribution to football, asserting that his resume speaks for itself.

As reported by Fox Sports, the three-time Lombardi-winning coach stated that he’s a big fan of the former Patriots HC and feels he’s the best to do it in his era. While he asserted that he’s not in business to rank coaches, having to go up against them. However, he pointed out that Belichick’s record speaks for itself, making him the greatest.

“I’m a big fan of Bill Belichick’s. I put him right at the top in our era. I’m not in the business to rank them, I’ve got to compete against them. But Bill Belichick … his record kind of speaks for itself.”

Bill Belichick is third in all-time regular-season wins with 302 and holds the NFL record for most postseason game wins with 31. Andy Reid, after his unprecedented success with the Chiefs, is now fourth in regular-season wins with 258 and has 26 postseason victories.

While Reid still has a long way to go to catch Belichick, if the Chiefs continue their winning ways, he could easily surpass him.