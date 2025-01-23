Bills vs Chiefs AFC Championship: Keyshawn Johnson is Backing Kansas City & Patrick Mahomes to Win it Once Again

For the sixth time in seven years, the National Football League’s AFC Championship game will be played in Kansas City, Missouri. The Buffalo Bills will finally get their rematch from the 2020 championship game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs claim a narrow 23-20 victory. However, former Super Bowl champion and three-time pro bowler, Keyshawn Johnson, believes that the back-to-back defending champions would continue to crush Josh Allen’s world title aspirations.

On the latest episode of Speak on Fox Sports, Johnson asserted that this is a less-than-stellar “opportunity” for Allen and the Bills.

“Kelce is still there. Andy Reid is still there… Basically everybody is still there, that you’ve been losing to… Until one of them exists, I’m still rolling with the Chiefs.”

Quick to dismiss their regular season wins over the Chiefs, Johnson made it clear that his narrative is centered around the notion that “[Allen] can’t beat Kansas City in the playoffs.”

Contrary to Johnson’s claims, this will be the most lackluster version of the Chiefs that the Bills have faced in recent years. In 2020, the Chiefs ranked sixth overall in total points scored and lead the league in total passing yards. Today, Kansas City ranks 15th overall in total points scored and 14th overall in total passing yards.

Patrick Mahomes has found ways to win all year long, but his current regular season total of 26 passing touchdowns is a far cry from the 38 passing touchdowns that we saw from him in 2020. In fact, the 2024 regular season was Mahomes’ worst season as a starter, from a statistical standpoint, to date.

Additionally, the current iteration of the Bills was responsible for the second most total team points throughout the 2024 regular season. Ranking ninth overall in both total passing and rushing yards, if there was ever time for this team to exercise its demons, it would be now.

Packers defensive legend, Clay Matthews, believes the Kansas City is destined to beat Buffalo

On Wednesday, another former Super Bowl champion and Green Bay Packers legend, Clay Matthews, joined the Bussin’ with the Bois podcast to discuss the conference championship showdown. Citing their home field advantage, in addition to the notion that “It’s hard to bet against the champs,” Matthews ultimately believes that it is the Chiefs ‘destiny’ to win this game.

Given the head-to-head record between Mahomes and Allen, Matthews predicted that this years Super Bowl will inevitably feature the Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. He also believes that the Chiefs star TE, Travis Kelce, will turn in another big playoff performance.

Kelce totaled 117 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown while securing seven receptions on eight targets. As Matthews pointed out, he was responsible for more than half of Kansas City’s total offensive yards in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Mahomes and co. will face off against Allen and the Bills this Sunday on January 26 at 6:30pm ET.