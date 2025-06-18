Reports: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Spent $50,000 to $100,000 to Rent Their Wedding Venue in Santa Barbara

They say you can’t put a price on love, but wedding planners certainly seem to be capable of doing so. And in the case of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, the cost is tens of thousands of dollars.

The star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills and reigning MVP substituted a Super Bowl ring with a wedding ring this offseason, and he made sure to do so in spectacular fashion. Allen’s wedding already appears to be an early front runner for ceremony of the year, as he and his newfound wife, superstar actress Hailee Steinfeld, threw one of the most extravagant private ceremonies in recent memory.

The Richest, a digital publication dedicated to covering the wealth and lifestyles of the world’s most luxurious personalities, spoke with celebrity wedding planners to get the figures behind Allen and Steinfeld’s exclusive wedding. Suffice to say, the figures are what one might expect for such a power couple.

“Celebrity wedding planners estimate that a wedding of this level runs anywhere from $500,000 to $3 million.”

Considering that Steinfeld has shown an affinity for designer-style dresses, her wedding dress alone figures to be no less than six figures. With the dress more than likely being a custom couture gown, it’s safe to say that it likely came with a price tag that was as prominent as her look.

A private estate proved to be their venue of choice, with rental estimates ranging anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 for such locations. Factor in catering, decor, entertainment, and security, and it becomes readily apparent that their storybook ending cost more than a lot of people’s salaries.

Of course, the bottom line is of no concern to them. Throughout his seven years in the NFL, Allen has amassed more than $170 million in contracts.

Seeing as he also just signed a six-year, $330-million extension, he could have opted to cover the expenses on his own. Thankfully, for him, his wife has her own fortune to look after.

Steinfeld’s current net worth is estimated to be in the range of $25 million. The double-threat talent most recently starred in a prominent role in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which currently holds the third largest domestic box office total of any film this year.

Seeing as the film was featured in 3,518 separate theatres and generated a gross total of $275,735,673, Steinfeld may be just as recognizable as her husband these days. The two stars now figure to spend the rest of this offseason enjoying their time together as newlyweds.

Nevertheless, Allen will soon be tasked with returning to work as he and the Bills are hoping to finally exercise their postseason demons. Until then, however, he’ll continue to live out what many believe to be the perfect love story.