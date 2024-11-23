mobile app bar

Blenders Eyewear Recommends Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid to Up His Swag With Deion Sanders Sunglasses

Sneha Singh
Published

Andy Reid and Deion Sanders

Andy Reid (left) and Deion Sanders (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Arrowhead Stadium saw a reunion of two NFL greats, Andy Reid and Deion Sanders, as the Buffs arrived in Kansas City for their Week 13 matchup. Reid and Sanders go way back — when Sanders was dominating the NFL as a defensive back, Reid was an assistant head coach for Green Bay.

Naturally, fans were elated to see the duo’s meeting, and so was Blenders Eyewear. Especially since they had an interesting proposition for the Chiefs head coach. Under ESPN’s post featuring the coaching duo, the eyewear brand wrote:

“Gotta get Coach Andy some Prime shades”

Sanders’ partnered eyewear brands feel that it’s time for Reid to up his swag.

Sanders landed in Missouri with his crew for their game against the Kansas Jayhawks. The matchup will take place at Arrowhead Stadium, as the Jayhawks’ stadium is currently under construction. It turned out for the better, too, as it led to the rare meetup between Reid and Sanders.

Blenders certainly took advantage of the perfect opportunity for their promotion aimed at Reid, having achieved a significant boom through their partnership with Sanders in recent years.

Deion Sanders’ collaboration with Blenders

Partnership with Coach Prime has done wonders for the eyewear brand, both in terms of revenue and popularity. Since last year, Blenders sold over 200,000 pairs of Sanders’ products, according to the company’s CEO Chase Fisher (via Front Office Sports). Moreover, it is the vivacious coach’s off-field antics that further help the sales grow, allowing the brand to find customers even in the sports arena.

After Sanders’ tiff with rivals Colorado State HC Jay Norvell, Blenders recorded a whopping 70,000 pre-orders for the Prime sunglasses, which culminated in over $4.5 million in overall earnings.

Moreover, with their recent release of the Peggy Sleeve collection, Sanders and Blenders have been gaining headlines for redefining business. The collection involves a unique NIL deal with Peggy Coppom, a passionate 99-year-old fan of the Buffaloes, who will benefit from the proceeds.

Talking about the “truly special” venture, Coach Prime expressed how the eyewear line is a “tribute” to the fan and an opportunity to contribute to society.

“We’re taking the game up a notch this year with something truly SPECIAL,” said Sanders via PR Newswire. “…Collaborating with Blenders Eyewear to support Peggy Coppom is about MAKING BIG IMPACTS and SUPPORTING OTHERS. We thank Peggy for the energy she inspires us with every season.”

Deion Sanders is one of the leading candidates for Coach of the Year this season, having led the Buffs to an 8-2 record. Currently standing at No.2 in the Big 12, Colorado will face the 4-6 Jayhawks this Sunday.

