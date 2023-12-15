Deion Sanders’ Post Game Exchange With Colorado State’s HC Jay Norvell Finally Surfaces

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Week 3 matchup against the CO State felt somewhat personal for Deion Sanders. He had already managed to clinch two back-to-back victories—double the win count of last year—and was determined to claim their third victory against the in-state rivals. Following the matchup, Sanders and CO State HC Jay Norvell had a heated exchange, which has now been revealed after almost three months.

Right before the clash between CU and CO State, Norvell made a distasteful comment about Deion, which didn’t really sit well with him. Prime went on to clap back at the opposing head coach and even used the latter’s insult to motivate his players in practice. This rivalry was truly the next level, and both CU and Rams fans were highly anticipating this matchup. This entire incident was beautifully portrayed in episode 3 of Coach Prime season 2.

As soon as the episode aired, Deion Sanders’ post-game conversation with the CO State head coach surfaced online. This brief clip starts with Prime’s son, Shedeur, who can be heard telling his father not to put his hands on Norvell when he approaches. Sanders replies, “Alright.”

Norvell can then be seen walking towards Deion and congratulating him on the win. He then goes on to say, “And I was never talking about your family,” in response to the pre-game jab. However, Sanders goes on to interrupt Norvell and says, “Oh, you was talking about my Momma.” To this, Norvell protested and remarked, “No, I was not.” Once again, Sanders asserts, “Yes you were, yes you were.”

After the clip surfaced online, fans were quick to share their two cents about the post-game altercation. While some stood with Coach Prime, the majority of fans were displeased with his behavior.

Fans Bash Deion Sanders for the Post-Game Altercation

Several fans might justify Sanders’ rude remark because it stemmed from a comment made by Norvell back in September, which didn’t sit well with the Colorado head coach. Norvell had called out Coach Prime for sporting both hats and sunglasses in interviews. The CO State head coach said, “When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.” Prime perceived it as a direct insult aimed at his family, and so did several fans.

One of the fans wrote, “Ya, I understand the energy for sure! Brought family into it.”

Another chimed in, noting, “Deion didn’t take any sh*t as a player. He’s the same guy he was then as he is now. People either like it or they don’t but he’s gonna call it like he sees it and I respect him for it.”

This fan wrote, “Prime was Ready.”

Nonetheless, there were also several fans who didn’t shy away before calling out the Colorado godfather. One of the fans wrote, “Deion shows you can be rich, successful, talented, and still feel the need to be petty when others show you humility. Fits CU culture perfectly.”

Another fan wrote, “This a bad look when your son/ athlete that you coach has to tell you to behave as an adult in a professional setting… genuinely like coach prime and what he represents, but this was not it.”

Lastly, a disappointed fan wrote, “Nah this an L for coach I’m sorry.”

Sanders’ debut season with the Buffaloes didn’t leave much of a dent in the college football landscape. They ended their season with a disappointing 4-8 record. However, Prime has big plans for the upcoming season and has already started to overhaul the roster by bringing in top recruits from all over the country. Could it be another bust? Or perhaps a big win? Only time will tell!