“Brian Kelly is the Most Overrated Coach in CFB History”: Fans Annihilate LSU Coach After Horrid Loss vs Gators

Ayush Juneja
Published

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly and Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier greet after the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly and Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier greet after the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Things went from bad to worse for the LSU Tigers and their head coach, Brian Kelly on Saturday. The team was coasting towards the playoffs and pushing for the SEC Championship, 6-1 after seven weeks. Now three weeks later it has fallen apart faster than the speed of light.

After their embarrassing third consecutive loss to the Florida Gators, LSU is now 6-4. HC Brian Kelly is now on thin ice.

After their 16-27 loss to the Gators, fans flooded social media to express their frustration, labeling it one of the worst and most indefensible defeats of Kelly’s tenure in Louisiana. Many called Kelly the most overhyped coach in college football, criticizing not only his performance but also his perceived lack of a likable personality.

The team lost 42-13 at home to the Alabama Crimson Tide last week. And before that, 38-23 to the Aggies. But losing to a team with a worse record than them is a new low.

As reported by Death Valley Voice, the frustration was visible after the loss as Kelly tore into LSU’s wideout Chris Hilton Jr. The animated Head Coach was seen screaming at his player after Hilton’s poor run of form continued against the Gators.

The receiver made his season debut three weeks ago against Texas A&M, following a foot injury that kept him sidelined for most of the season. But has failed to grab onto jump balls and the match against Florida was no different.

People speculated the words that came out of Kelly’s mouth, with many believing that he called Hilton, an “uncoachable player.”

This isn’t the first time the former Notre Dame coach has blown up on his players. Shelton Sampson, Damian Ramos, and Garrett Nussmeier, all have been at the receiving end of his fury.

The HC was also at the other end of rage and frustration when WR Kyren Lacy lashed at him during the match, after an empty offensive drive at the end of 3rd quarter.

Things are coming apart at LSU and Kelly’s time at Baton Rouge might be over. His overall record is 26-11, not great for the program that won a Natty, only four seasons ago.

