Millionaire WR Justin Jefferson, Who’s not a “Big Money Spending Person,” Said He Would Splurge $50,000 on Jewelry

Justin Jefferson is rolling in cash after inking a massive four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings — a contract that briefly made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league until his former LSU teammate, Ja’Marr Chase, signed an extension with the Bengals. With that kind of money, most people would be quick to splurge. But not Jettas.

Despite his growing fortune, the Minnesota star has always kept his spending in check — a rarity in today’s NFL. Even after earning millions from his rookie contract, Jefferson never felt the urge to spend recklessly. That mindset was instilled in him early on by his parents, who taught him the value of money and have remained by his side as he navigates the bright lights and temptations of the league.

One of the smartest moves Jefferson made early in his career was hiring a financial advisor. Thanks to that decision, he’s been able to save his game checks and instead live off his endorsement deals. But that doesn’t mean he lives without luxury. Like many NFL players, Jefferson has a love for jewelry — a passion that goes back to his college days.

Still, he didn’t go overboard right out of the gate. When he first entered the league, Jefferson limited himself to a modest $50,000 budget for jewelry. His first purchase? A custom “Jet” piece — something he’d been eyeing since his LSU days. He followed it up with a few rings for his index and pinky fingers, but admitted he wasn’t the type to go crazy with bling.

” I definitely have to get a little bling. I would say $50k on jewelry. We were thinking about a Jet piece while I was in college. So when I got to the NFL, I was able to get the Jet piece and pinky ring. Got a little index ring. It goes together perfectly. I’m going to buy one more thing. I’m not a big jewelry person. I’ll buy jewelry. I like the way how it looks, but after a while, I’m not too big on it.”

That frugal approach didn’t last forever. As his success — and bank account — grew, so did his taste. Following his record-breaking contract extension, Justin Jefferson debuted a true statement piece: a 14-karat gold chain encrusted with 37 VVS diamonds. Renowned jeweler Leo Frost, who has been crafting Jefferson’s pieces since his rookie season, designed this piece, too. The chain came with a jaw-dropping price tag of $1 million.

But if anyone can afford it, it’s Jettas. And after everything he’s overcome, he’s earned the right to enjoy the rewards of his hard work. From an overlooked freshman at LSU to one of the NFL’s most electrifying stars, Jefferson has stayed grounded — but never stopped dreaming big. He always believed he was going to be a football player, but he never realized he was chasing greatness and carving out a future spot in the Hall of Fame.