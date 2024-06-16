Broncos Starting OLB Introduces “Next Level of Fandom” by Offering 1% of His Future Earnings in Exchange for $10

Baron Browning, a starting outside linebacker for the Denver Broncos, is due for an extension after his rookie contract ends in 2024. Interestingly, if the Broncos break the bank and pay Browning a lucrative contract, the fans who invest in him will also profit. Yes, that’s right, fans now have the opportunity to invest in Browning’s future contract.

In collaboration with Vestible, a startup that has received SEC and FINRA clearance, Browning is releasing a total of 60,000 to 100,000 shares of his future earnings. Each share will be worth $10 — $8 of which will directly go to the athlete. This ensures that Browning makes a lucrative profit. In return, the 60k investors will divide 1% of his salary.

Sports Business Journal creator Tyler Webb recently made a video about this, explaining that this year’s 1% payout will come down to $31,000, given that Browning is making $3.1 million. This, however, amounts to just over 51 cents per share if there are 60,000 investors. Therefore, the only way investors can make some good money from their investment is if Browning inks a massive contract.

Therefore, Tyler presented a hypothesis in his video: if Browning were to sign a million annual contract, a share could rise to $64, potentially fulfilling every investor’s dream. So, could this scenario actually unfold?

Can Baron Browning Land a $20 Million Deal?

The former third-round pick has positioned himself as a defensive weapon in Denver, despite transitioning from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher in 2022. Since that switch, he has recorded 21 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, and 28 pressures. Therefore, the Broncos will aim not to lose a player of his caliber, who has developed significantly over the past three years.

However, a $20 million yearly contract remains out of reach. While players like Nick Bosa have set new benchmarks with their contracts, Browning has yet to prove himself at that level. Furthermore, the star pass rusher has missed a total of 12 games in the past three seasons due to injury, a factor that won’t be easily overlooked.

Therefore, a contract exceeding $10 million can be expected, still a substantial amount, offering the potential for investors to profit from their investment. It’s also reported that since the venture was announced in May, Vestible has already sold over $100,000 worth of stocks.

It’s safe to say there’s potential, but historically, these ventures haven’t always succeeded. According to BroBible, former Bills QB EJ Manuel launched a similar venture that crashed as quickly as it took off. Perhaps Browning’s venture will break the mold.

That said, it’s notable that Baron Browning is the only athlete to sign such a deal with Vestible, a startup that claims that it’s “the next level of fandom.”