Peyton Manning vs Eli Manning: Which QB Has a Better NFL Record? How Successful are the Two Brothers Post Retirement?

The Manning family is football royalty. From Archie Manning’s foundational career in the NFL to his sons Eli and Peyton Manning redefining the quarterback position across two decades, the family name isn’t just respected — it’s revered. But when it comes down to the two brothers, who ruled Sundays in the 2000s and 2010s, which one really holds the edge?

Let’s start with the numbers. As expected, Peyton Manning’s résumé is hard to touch. In his 18 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, he threw for a mind-boggling 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns, earning 14 Pro Bowl selections and five NFL MVP awards — the most in league history.

The Sheriff also won two Super Bowls, one with each franchise, and still holds the NFL single-season records for touchdown passes (55) and passing yards (5,477) from his 2013 MVP season. In fact, when the Colts legend retired in 2016, he did so as one of the most statistically dominant quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Now, coming to Eli Manning, his story reads differently but stands tall in its own right. A 16-season Giant through and through, the younger Manning brother passed for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns in his NFL career.

During this period, the Giants legend led New York to two Super Bowl victories, both notably against Tom Brady’s dynasty-era Patriots, and earned MVP honors in both games. Simply put, his playoff heroics and the ability to come clutch are the stuff of legends.

Add in his 210 consecutive regular-season starts — one of the longest ironman streaks in league history — and you’ve got a quarterback who may not have matched his brother’s numbers but delivered on the biggest stage when it mattered most.

Moving on, college success was another family stronghold. Peyton Manning, for instance, starred at Tennessee, finishing with over 11,000 passing yards and nearly 90 touchdowns, while Eli Manning lit up Ole Miss, throwing for 10,119 yards and 81 scores.

With these superlative stats, both the Manning brothers were unsurprisingly the No. 1 overall picks in their respective Drafts and both delivered in their own ways.

What’s been interesting about this brotherly rivalry is how the Manning brothers haven’t just stayed relevant after retirement but have redefined what success after football looks like.

One of their major moves post their NFL playing days was launching the alternate ESPN broadcast, ManningCast, in 2021, which instantly became a phenomenon. With its unscripted banter, real-time analysis, and guest list ranging from Snoop Dogg to Roger Goodell, the show earned multiple Sports Emmys and changed how fans engage with live football.

From an individual lens, Peyton Manning, through his production company Omaha Productions, has built a media empire. The company is behind Peyton’s Places, Netflix’s Quarterback series, and has signed a massive extension with ESPN that runs through 2034, with some estimates putting its valuation north of $750 million.

Eli Manning, often the quieter of the two on the field, has also found his voice in retirement. He co-hosts Eli’s Places, brings dry humor and deep football insight to ManningCast, and has carved out a niche as one of the most likable retired players in the media space.

So, who’s had the better NFL career? Statistically, it’s Peyton. In terms of clutch performances and giant-killing, it’s Eli. But post-retirement? That’s where they win together. Because the real answer to who’s more successful isn’t about picking one, but rather recognizing how both brothers redefined what it means to be a football legend, long after the final snap.