“Browns Season is Definitely Over”: Myles Garrett’s Shoulder Injury Sends Shockwaves Across the NFL World

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 27, 2023

Nov 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sits on the bench in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns ended their three-game winning streak after a devastating 12-29 loss against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Browns were looking solid this season thanks to their sixth-ranked scoring defense. Apart from the Week 12 defeat, they have suffered a major blow as their star defensive end suffered an injury during the game.

Myles Garrett played all four quarters of the game, registering two tackles with one for loss and a pass defensed. Although sideline reporters suggested he might be experiencing wrist pain, Garrett clarified in the locker room that he had suffered a shoulder injury.

According to Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot, the defensive end stated that he felt something pop in his left shoulder. He displayed clear discomfort, struggling to put on his shirt, and later wore a sling around his arm.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1728942880683966661?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Garrett was having one of his best seasons as the leader of Cleveland’s defense this year. In just 10 games he has amassed 13.0 sacks which is the highest in the 2023 season. After the 4X Pro Bowler’s injury news broke out Browns fans were in shock and many believed the season to be over for the team. A fan stated,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrLinh208009/status/1728943703233028482?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A comment read,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_Kodacrome/status/1728943333131833555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

An individual expressed,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/erujabidi/status/1728942976003702840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan lamented,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SpidaHoopin/status/1728943002025132341?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another supporter remarked,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rogtho2000/status/1728947856864907339?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After the injury, Garrett expressed hope of being able to play in upcoming games. He said despite facing challenges in the past that would have sidelined him he has still played through it. He further said that he is determined to fight through this situation for the benefit of both the team and himself.

Injuries Shake up Browns’ Lineup

In the Broncos game, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who had been filling in for Deshaun Watson, took a blow in the third quarter, prompting him to exit the field for a concussion check. He suffered a concussion and was ruled out from the game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1728942300737556606?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There is a possibility that DTR might miss the Week 13 game against the LA Rams and if that happens, Browns will have no other option than to start with PJ Walker. WR Amari Cooper and DT Joran Elliot both sustained injuries during the game. Cooper suffered a rib injury, while Elliot injured his ankle. As a result, they were ruled out of the game. Reports indicated that Cooper likely had a bruise, as test results showed no serious injury.

