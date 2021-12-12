“Bryce Young not even the best on his team, Kenny Pickett should have won”: CFB fans are furious after Alabama QB wins Heisman making it back to back for Crimson Tide

Bryce Young has been named the 2021 Heisman winner, and college football fans are already complaining, saying Kenny Pickett should have won the award.

The Alabama quarterback becomes the second consecutive player to win the award from perhaps the best school in College Football history. Last year, it was wide receiver DeVonta Smith who won the award after a record breaking year for his position.

Young had some big shoes to fill, following up Mac Jones’ incredible performance last year, but the sophomore showed he could live up to the hype, guiding Alabama to the top spot in the CFP rankings once more. Bryce Young also joins a prestigious list of Alabama Heisman winners. Only three other athletes have won the award from the school: Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, and DeVonta Smith, making him the first quarterback from Alabama to win the award.

BRYCE YOUNG WINS THE HEISMAN TROPHY 🏆 He is the first Alabama QB to win college football’s most prestigious award 👏 pic.twitter.com/sdEQCrr0J6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2021

Also Read: “Tom Brady did a great job, but we’re not talking about open-heart surgery”: When Bill Belichick downplayed NFL GOAT’s hand injury in 2018 AFC Championship game vs. Jaguars

CFB fans argue over Bryce Young winning Heisman over Kenny Pickett

If you look at Young’s stats from this year, it almost seems like a no-brainer that he’d win the Heisman. He threw for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. His passing yards ranked fourth in the league and his touchdowns ranked second. He also added three scores on the ground.

Alabama finished the year 12-1 and ranked #1 in the CFP race. Young’s best performance may have been the last game before the playoffs start. Going against the then-number one ranked Georgia, Young faced a tall task of trying to take down the Bulldogs’ top ranked defense.

Young responded beautifully, however. He finished the game 26/44 for 421 yards and three touchdowns to capture the SEC title. He was simply amazing that game. That game probably sealed the Heisman for Young.

However, fans of college football are arguing that Young doesn’t deserve the award, citing Nick Saban’s system, Alabama’s prestige, and Alabama’s elite talent at all positions for their success.

With Alabama I’m certain Nick is the system, those QBs don’t often translate well to the NFL and I think that speaks volumes. He gets them in the right system and that system doesn’t translate to the NFL because college teams generally aren’t very smart on defense. — StarCitizenJay (@StarCitizenJay) December 12, 2021

rigged sadly pickett is miles better — #12 PITTSBURGH PANTHERS ARE ACC CHAMPIONS (11-2) (@Ballagefor6) December 12, 2021

Pickett should have won. Same exact numbers done with less tanker. Young is not even the best player on his team. — DAV (@DavenportKev) December 12, 2021

For the year, Kenny Pickett 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns, ranking just behind Young in both categories. The difference between him and Young was marginal, but the dealbreaker may have been Alabama’s success.

Pittsburgh finished the year 11-2 and 12th in the CFP rankings. Being out of the top four definitely hurt Pickett’s chances, as did the fact that he threw seven interceptions. While that’s still an absurdly low number, when you’re comparing two quarterbacks, the slightest differences can be the biggest factors in ranking one ahead of the other.

Young definitely deserved this award, and now he’ll look to take down the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats who come in at 13-0. ranked #4 in the CFP semi-finals as Alabama looks to repeat as National Champions.

Also Read: “LeBron James was someone I watched my whole life”: Patrick Mahomes reveals the strong relationship he shares with Lakers star after the two bond over being dads