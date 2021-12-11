“LeBron James was someone I watched my whole life”: Patrick Mahomes reveals the strong relationship he shares with Lakers star after the two bond over being dads

Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James are two of the top athletes in their respective sports right now, and the two also share a great friendship outside of sports.

Mahomes has had an astronomical rise to superstardom as the Chiefs quarterback took over starting duties in the 2018 season. That year, his first full season as a starter mind you, he threw for 5,000+ yards and 50 touchdowns, joining Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to achieve the feat. He won the NFL MVP award and took the Chiefs all the way to the AFC Championship.

That kind of success, that early, is incredibly unprecedented. Mahomes would win a Super Bowl in his second year as a starter, taking home Super Bowl MVP as well. The quarterback is widely considered one of the best in the league at the moment, if not the best.

It’s crazy how we normalize Patrick Mahomes greatness. Only a handful of QB’s could even complete that pass and it’s just one of the many ridiculous plays QB1 makes weekly. pic.twitter.com/To914Qd1yg — KC Sports Report (@KCSportsReport) December 7, 2021

Also Read: “Tom Brady was a meanie, meanie pants”: Rob Gronkowski hilariously reveals that NFL GOAT was tough on him from day one of their partnership

Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James share bonding moment over being fathers

LeBron James entered the league as a high school phenom. People were already pegging him to be the next Michael Jordan, labelling him the next ‘The Chosen One.’

Well, LeBron has definitely lived up to the incredible hype surrounding him. The Lakers star is a four-time NBA Finals winner, four-time MVP, four-time NBA Finals MVP, and a whole list of other accolades.

LeBron and Mahomes are definitely at very different points in their career. Mahomes is still in the early stages of his career. He has a lot of time left before he decides to hang it up, and a lot of time to further build up his legacy.

Meanwhile, LeBron is heading towards the end of the career. While the King is definitely not washed up, he is closer to the end of his career than the beginning of it. LeBron will still compete for a championship for a while and his teams are going to be very successful as long he’s on it.

Despite the gap in age and stages of their careers, Mahomes and LeBron are still great friends. Mahomes Tweeted out his joys of being a father, and LeBron immediately replied to it.

After the Tweet, Mahomes appeared on a radio interview where he detailed what the exchange meant to him, and how he views LeBron in general.

I’ve talked to him a couple of times and kind of built a little bit of a friendship there,” Mahomes detailed. “I mean, obviously, I have a ton of respect for the guy, but it was kind of a spur-of-the-moment tweet.”

He then went on to talk about what kind of impact LeBron had on him growing up, and why he respects the current Lakers star so much.

“He was someone that I watched growing up, my whole entire life pretty much — him dominating and he’s still dominating the league,” Mahomes detailed .”So it definitely was a surreal moment to talk to him for the first time. You meet him and know he’s kind of just…he’s a real dude, just like everyone else. [I] got some advice from him. He’s a great guy.”

Also Read: “Tom Brady had an IV in his arm and a 103-degree temperature”: Michael Jordan wasn’t the only legend who had a memorable flu-game as NFL GOAT worked through sickness in 2004 AFC Championship