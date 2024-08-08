Bryce Young’s Panthers Have Massive Roster Advantage Involving 1000 NFL Players

It seems there are a lot of advantages to finishing with the worst record in the NFL. Aside from getting the first pick in the draft, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers now have first dibs on the rejected players who couldn’t make the 53-man roster.

During the latest episode of Ari Meirov’s NFL Spotlight podcast, the NFL insider and Ben Allen emphasized the importance of the Panthers’ top waiver claim.

Carolina enjoys a competitive edge as NFL teams trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players. While they may not have had the overall first pick due to a trade, their waiver claim priority is a valuable asset.

Explaining the waiver claim, Ari stated that the team with the worst record gets a crack at the waiver wire. The Panthers have already exercised this advantage by signing Caeden Stern, a player released by the Broncos:

“This year the Panthers have the no.1 pick on the waiver wire. Yesterday the Panthers made a claim. They got a player from Denver. The reason why this is important is waiver wire in the NFL is not like fantasy. If you’re the Panthers and you want to claim 10 players, they would get all 10 players.”

He asserted that Carolina can claim as many waived players as desired and they would get priority over the others. It might not be helpful at this juncture but when the franchises release 37 players, which totals over 1000 players this off-season, the weak roster might get a boost.

Meirov anticipates the Panthers will significantly reshape their roster through these waiver claims. Franchises like the Bears and the Browns have previously used this to their advantage, getting their hands on valuable players.

For Bryce Young, the influx of talent might be a game-changer. The Alabama Alum needs all the help this season to turn things around. However, the franchise’s cautious approach to pre-season means newly claimed players might have to wait to play with Young.

Panthers playing it safe with Young?

Carolina is following the trend that is prevalent around the league by not subjecting starters and first-team talent to pre-season game reps to protect their valuable assets.

According to NBC Sports, despite a poor season and lack of game tape, the Panthers are not subjecting Young to the rigors of pre-season play against the Patriots. Playing behind a porous offensive line, he finished the last season battered and bruised after being sacked 62 times.

Although they’ve significantly upgraded their offensive line and weapons, the franchise is prioritizing a cautious approach toward Young’s development. This seems like a smart move given how much their QB has improved this season.

He has been more confident and vocal in practice, has focused on the basics, and has developed better anticipation. Even though Young has been an intelligent QB since his college days, he appears to be more composed and collected in the pocket, impressing his coaches and teammates.