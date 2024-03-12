Brian Burns Once Narrated the Tale Behind Him Performing a ‘Training Day’ Scene In Front of His Panthers Teammates

Monday was a big day for the star linebacker Brian Burns as he secured a long-term contract with the New York Giants. However, this move marks the end of Burns’ time with the Carolina Panthers, the team he has been with since his rookie days.

It’s a bittersweet moment, as Burns leaves behind cherished memories from his time with the Panthers. One such memorable moment was when Brian Burns showcased his talents during the rookie talent show before the 2019 training camp began. This event is a common practice among 32 football teams that allows rookies to share their skills outside of football with their teammates

In 2019 “Camp Confidential” aired an episode where we got to see how the first-round pick for the Panthers, Brian Burns, wowed his teammates with a memorable performance. Burns decided to recreate a famous scene from the movie “Training Day,” starring Denzel Washington.

He did the act with such finesse, that it earned him a standing ovation from him teammates. But how did Burns pull of such a feat? Well, it turns out he had always loved the movie and admired that particular scene he performed. But he had never practice it until he got to training camp. Before his performance Burns made sure singing wasn’t a requirement.

Moreover, he also sought advice from Panthers former quarterback Cam Newton, who encouraged him to just be himself and give his best. So, a night before his performance, Burns spent time watching the scene on YouTube to perfect his act. Brian Burns in an interview to Panthers reporter Max Henson stated,

“After the conditioning test, I asked Cam. I was like, ‘Do I have to sing?’ And he was like, ‘You can do whatever, just own it.’ I was like, ‘Alright, bet.’ So before dinner I got to my room, pulled up that YouTube clip and watched it like 50 times,”

When the time came to entertain, Cam Newton started by addressing the rookies about the talent show and asked who would come up first to the stage. Burns swiftly rising up volunteered to go first and delivered his rendition confidently. Starting his performance, he first introduced himself and mentioned he was doing something different than singing. It instantly caught everyone’s attention too and filled the room with silence.

He had come fully prepared and even personalized some lines to interact with the audience, including QB Cam Newton, which got everyone laughing. However, the real game-changer was when Burns pulled out a fake cigarette at last, and finished his performance with extra touch of authenticity.

His act was an instant hit, which earned him a standing ovation from his teammates and praises from football fans. Moreover, it showcased, how good a performer he is, besides playing football.

Brian Burns’ Connection to the Carolina Panthers

Before Brian Burns became a key player for the Carolina Panthers, he had a special connection to the team from his childhood. In a 2019 interview with “The Charlotte Observer,” Brian had reflected on how his journey has come full circle, from being a young Panthers fan to donning its jersey as a player.

Back when he was just eight years old, Brian used to attend Panthers home games as a guest of his older brother, Stanley McClover, who played for Carolina. This gave Burns the opportunity to meet some of the former Panthers players such as Julius Peppers and DeAngelo Williams, who all left a lasting impression on him.

Now, as a professional player himself, Brian finds it surreal to think back on those moments from his childhood.

As Brian Burns bids farewell to his days with the Panthers, a new chapter awaits him with the New York Giants. Whether on the field or off, Brian’s presence promises to bring joy and excitement, making him a player to watch no matter which team he represents.