C. J. Gardner-Johnson’s Helmet Issue: What Happens When an NFL Player Removes His Safety Gear on the Field?

What happens when an NFL player removes his helmet during the game? The simple answer is a 15-yard penalty but there is a twist.

In the Falcons vs Eagles game, the refs were forced to stop the play after C.J. Gardner-Johnson removed his helmet. But to everyone’s surprise, no penalty was awarded to the team.

In the 4th quarter of the game, the defensive line successfully tackled the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson to claim the ball. Safety Gardner-Johnson was pumped up and celebrated the tackle with his helmet lying on the ground.

It caused some confusion on the field as C.J. claimed that the helmet accidentally fell off his head, forcing the officials to stop the play and check the footage. The refs made a call in C.J.’s favor and the ball passed to the Eagles.

However, in a clip posted by Dov Kleiman on X, C.J. was seen taking off his helmet before making a celebratory run.

Since the 1990s, the league has had strict penalties in place for unsportsmanlike conduct. It included bad language, intentional fouls, and even taking off security gear while celebrating. The rules stated that the team would receive a 15-yard penalty and the involved player might be ejected or fined up to $19,697 after the game.

As per the rules, there is a clear definition of ‘unsportsmanlike conduct‘ but it is up to the official’s discretion to call it a penalty. Recently, there has been a lack of consistency in how refs handle the situation.

In 2022, when DJ Moore took off his helmet after scoring a 62-yard touchdown the refs quickly awarded the team a 15-yard penalty.

Last year, Pittsburg’s T.J. Watt was flagged for removing his helmet and the team lost 15 yards but in another game, the Chiefs were not penalized despite L’Jarius Sneed taking off his helmet, which once more invoked calls of favoritism by the refs.

This time too calls of favoritism echoed on social media, as fans pointed out that Gardner very obviously took of the helmet right after the tackle, despite his claims that it was taken off him.

The rule states clear penalties for the team and involved players but the the refs’ decisions certainly irk many fans from time to time, especially when a game-changing play is overturned.