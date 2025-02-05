“I Probably Have Over 50 Tattoos”: CJ Gardner-Johnson Flaunts NFL Logo, 105th Draft Pick, and Three NFC Teams on His Body

A fan poses for a photo with Philadelphia Eagles CJ Gardner Johnson, during a rally for their Super Bowl team, held at the Oxford Valley Mall, in Middletown, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Cot Eagles At Mall 16

Some people take months, if not years, to carefully consider and plan their tattoos. For the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting DB, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, it’s just another day at the parlor. Having admitted that he has “over 50” tattoos, the six-year veteran sat down with his peers to detail the journey of becoming one of the most inked men in all of football.

The prominent designs tell the story of Gardner-Johnson’s NFL career, with the cities of New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Detroit all represented on his torso. The NFL shield and his draft pick number are also there too, just in case he forgets.

The former Florida Gator made sure to leave plenty of room for more sentimental markings as well, such as the Jesus face and his brother’s tombstone that both reside atop his chest.

“Everything on the tattoos are individualized… Whether it’s from a number, a letter, or a symbol. Being a football player and having a tattoo, it made you look mean. I think I wanted to be the scary-looking guy on the field.”

Given the sheer volume of ink, in addition to the amount of skin that it covers, Gardner-Johnson may very well be the most marked man in the NFL currently. His Eagles teammate, Darius Slay, is also known for having a lot of ink on his body, with one prominent tattoo of a basketball legend standing out from the rest.

Darius Slay talks about his Kobe Bryant leg tattoo

Like most sports fans, Darius “Big Play” Slay was an avid supporter of Kobe Bryant. The former Detroit Lions player was even fortunate enough to meet the late legend.

After Bryant suddenly and tragically passed away at the age of 41, Slay decided to get a picture that the two had taken together etched onto his person. “When he passed, of course, he’s a big inspiration and I’ve taken a lot of his quotes, taken a lot of his mental and ways to approach the game, and I got it tatted on my leg.”

Safe to say, Slay and the rest of the Eagles’ roster will do their best to honor Bryant’s legacy with a worthy performance this Sunday, as they try to deliver another Super Bowl to the former Laker’s favorite NFL franchise.

Slay also mentioned that his other favorite tattoo, his son’s name, has a special placement.

“I use my legs a lot, to make money. Who am I doing it for? My son, at the time. So, let me put him on my leg. My legs make me a lot of money.”

In other cases, such as that of Isiah Rodgers, some tattoos are rather straightforward. “One of my favorites is SpongeBob, cause it’s like, my favorite childhood show.”

Whether they have an emotional backstory or simply provide a unique aesthetic, it’s fair to say that each and every player has a reason for picking their respective tattoos. With Super Bowl LIX less than a week away, it could be possible that some new ink is just around the corner for Slay and Gardner-Johnson, given Sunday’s outcome is favorable, of course.