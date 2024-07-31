Caleb Williams Urging Teammates to Clean the Locker Room Better Shows He’s Relishing the Leadership Role

Caleb Williams is already stepping into the role of a franchise leader, and his Chicago Bears teammates are starting to feel his presence. Even before playing his first official NFL game, the rookie quarterback is making sure to run the ship tight and that starts from inducing some new habits into his teammates.

During a recent interview with 670 The Score, Bears safety Kevin Byard revealed how Williams is taking charge in ways that extend beyond just football. Byard shared a moment from training camp that showed just how much Williams fits his leadership role.

After a team walkthrough, instead of letting a veteran take charge, Caleb jumped in to address the group. He called out his teammates for leaving too many water bottles and towels lying around the locker room and other shared spaces, and urged them to clean up after themselves:

“We’re all grown men here, right? As we’re going through training camp, we all use the hot tub, we all use the cold tub, we all use the bathroom, and all the areas. We’re getting a little too sloppy…Let’s try to help them out by cleaning up after ourselves.”

It’s these small, yet meaningful actions that make him stand out. And fans know that this is just the beginning for Caleb.

Reportedly, the Caleb Era has very much begun in Chicago. He’s making waves in the NFL, and its not just because of his skills on the field or even his leadership skills. His media skills are also impressing the NFL gurus.

Williams’ media game is “something different”

Analysts, including Peter Schrager from Good Morning Football, are impressed with how the rookie quarterback is handling the media spotlight. Schrager couldn’t help but point out the refreshing way Caleb interacts with reporters.

“Something is different,” Schrager noted, “It’s the way that he looks to the camera, he looks to the reporters, and he connects.”

It’s obviously rare for a rookie to maintain such composure, but Caleb is proving he’s not just any rookie. Schrager even highlighted a recent press conference clip where Caleb delivered a “thorough and thoughtful answer,” showing maturity and poise well beyond his years.

That’s no surprise, considering how Williams was the top player during his college days and got practice handling the media after the NIL was reinstated. His media savviness has always been a commendable feature of his, and the NFL is just experiencing it anew on a more mature QB.

Now as the top pick makes his presence felt in the league, it will be exciting to see how his leadership and media skills evolve.