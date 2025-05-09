Cam Newton Cites Tom Brady & Caleb Williams as Examples While Talking “Ugly Jersey Numbers” & Abdul Carter Controversy

Abdul Carter hasn’t played a single NFL snap, but he’s already sparked one of the offseason’s most talked-about debates. And naturally, Cam Newton didn’t waste time jumping into it.

Advertisement

The New York Giants’ rookie linebacker, taken No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, made headlines recently when he requested to wear Lawrence Taylor’s iconic No. 56. For most fans, that number is untouchable. Unofficially retired and universally respected, 56 is more than just a jersey in New York — it’s a symbol of dominance, grit, and Hall of Fame greatness.

Taylor himself responded with a firm no. “He can’t be another Lawrence Taylor. Well, he may be better than a Lawrence Taylor, who knows. But he has to make his mark,” he added. That’s when the reactions started rolling in. And unsurprisingly, few had a stronger take than Cam Newton.

Speaking on his 4th & 1 podcast, the former MVP used Carter’s request to shine a light on a deeper issue in the league — the reality check that comes for every rookie, regardless of their draft position.

“What Abdul is finding out is… nobody really cares where you were picked,” Newton said. “They care if you’re gonna be the guy who shifts the franchise. That’s what matters.”

From his perspective, it’s not about the number on your jersey — it’s about what you do while wearing it. And unless you’ve proven something, legacy numbers like 56 aren’t yours to touch.

“Bro, you can wear 100. Double zero. No number at all,” he joked. “But what you have to do is perform.”

That naturally led him into a broader tradition across the league — giving rookies “ugly” numbers during camp. It’s a practice that’s gone on for decades, and according to the longtime quarterback, it’s never been random.

“They give all rookies ugly numbers,” he explained. “Even Tom Brady had one. You’ll see guys wearing 59, 64, 67.”

It’s not just about embarrassment — it’s about humility. Rookies, even first-rounders, have to prove themselves. And when it comes to quarterbacks, Cam Newton made it clear he has strong feelings about number aesthetics.

“No disrespect to Bryce Underwood or Caleb Williams,” he said, “But if you’re a quarterback in the deep teens — 17, 18, 19 — I’m like, man. I come from the single-digit era. That number personified you.”

He emphasized how those single-digit jerseys carried presence. When you saw a guy wearing No. 2 or No. 5, you just knew — that player had juice. It wasn’t about flash. It was about identity.

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Add Their Own Spin

That said, Cam Newton wasn’t the only one weighing in on the Abdul Carter jersey number controversy. Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman tackled the jersey drama on their Dudes on Dudes podcast — blending humor with their usual dose of brutal honesty.

Gronk, never one to pass up a chance for a Bill Belichick impression, imagined how the Patriots legend would’ve handled the Carter situation: “There’s one LT — and you’re not LT. Not even close,” he growled. “So get the f**k out of my office and get in your playbook. Now you’re number 62 — for being an a**hole.”

The impersonation had Edelman cracking up, but even he agreed with the core message. “That was such an LT move,” the ex-NFL WR said. “Go make your own number, kid.”

Which is exactly what Newton echoed in the second half of the discussion — that this could still be a turning point for Abdul Carter. If he plays well enough, maybe he does start a new tradition, like LSU’s famed No. 7 jersey, passed down from one star to the next. But that only happens after the production.

“There’ve been some bums to wear number 7, too,” the ex-Panther noted. “And when that happens, you’re like… eh. It loses its weight. It’s always about production.”

And that’s probably the best-case outcome for Abdul Carter because the message from Cam Newton, Gronk, Edelman, and even LT himself is simple: great players don’t borrow legacy. They build their own.