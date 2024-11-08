Cam Newton Doubles Down On Media Spreading Propaganda About the Cowboys

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) on the sidelines in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Cam Newton caused a major stir recently when he claimed that the Dallas Cowboys are irrelevant. The fans of the $11 billion franchise were not too happy with his comments, but it looks like Newton remained unfazed. The 2024 season hasn’t been too kind to the Cowboys, and yet, they’re still “America’s team.” Right? Apparently not, as per Newton, who emptied his quiver with a more brutal attack on the men in blue and white.

On the latest episode of the ‘4th and 1’ show, Newton responded to his clip from the ‘First Take’ show, where he initially made negative comments against the Cowboys, and addressed the recent criticism he has been receiving. In place of an apology or a retraction, Newton launched a retaliation and further spoke about how the Cowboys’ hype is nothing but propaganda.

“Yeah, it’s like, it’s a lot of propaganda that’s being forced to just talk about it. I’m like, hold up. It’s like we’re talking about a team that has been mediocre for a decade. We act as if they got championships in the 2000s and every year we’re going to the Super Bowl. Oh, No, you ain’t. I’m here to tell you. The Dallas Cowboys is not America’s team.“

When it comes to the relevancy of the Cowboys, it’s a sore subject for the fans. This has been one of the OG teams of the NFL, as the kids would put it, and the love for the Cowboys dates back to the early days of television.

Though they haven’t been as successful as the Patriots in history, the Cowboys continue to be a team that always sits atop a mountain of hopes and expectations. Yet, this season has been nothing short of disastrous, to put it in a nutshell.

Paul Pabst speaks about the Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 season

The debate for the most irrelevant team of this season rages on. While some say it might be the Panthers, and others chose the Browns, Paul Pabst on FOX Sports Radio joined hands with Cam Newton and picked Jerry Jones’ franchise.

“They are three and five. They’re not a competitive team for this season. They should not be talked about as a possible playoff team, they cannot get by the Eagles or the Commanders. That makes them not relevant. They’re not even in play for this season at this point, right? They’re getting worse by the week.“

The Cowboys continue to hurtle down the leaderboard with a 3-5 record, sitting only above the Giants, who have a 2-7 record. There seems to be no silver lining on the horizon. With Jones refusing to enter the transfer market to bring in new additions, it doesn’t seem plausible that they’ll have a different fate next season.