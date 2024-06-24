Cam Newton Gives a “Shout-Out” to Antonio Cromartie for “Taking Care” of His 14 Kids

In 2010, Antonio Cromartie, a former cornerback for the New York Jets, stirred up attention on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” for an unfortunate reason. During a segment of the show, he struggled to remember the names and ages of all his children, which quickly spread across the internet. Consequently, people made jokes about his memory lapse and relationships, and some even criticized him. Cam Newton, however, has a different reaction.

Fast forward to today; Cromartie is now the father of 14 kids with eight different women. When this topic resurfaced on Cam’s podcast, ‘4th&1,’ the former Carolina QB promptly expressed that as long as Cromartie is properly providing for all his children, it shouldn’t concern anyone else.

He rightfully pointed out the effort required to be an involved parent, noting that many individuals struggle with caring for just one child. Newton further praised Cromartie for his commitment and commended those like him who take care of their offspring well, disregarding judgments based on the number of kids or mothers involved.

“If he’s taking care of all them kids, it’s nobody else’s business. It’s a beautiful thing because there are people out there with one kid who aren’t even taking care of them. If he’s got all those kids and he’s taking care of them, shouts out to him and shouts out to anybody who’s taking care of their kids. I don’t want to hear anybody else in the comments talking about someone who takes care of their kids. I don’t care how many baby mamas or how many kids. If he’s taking care of his kids, he’s doing his fatherly due diligence and duties as a parent,” said Cam Newton.

Regarding the 2010 incident, Cromartie has previously stated that the editing by HBO was misleading. He claimed that he initially mentioned all his children correctly, but the producers instructed him to pause, giving the impression of forgetfulness. The media giant, however, has refuted this assertion.

Everything We Know About Antonio Cromartie’s 14 Children

Cromartie currently holds the NFL record for fathering the most children, a total of 14 from eight mothers. Interestingly, six of these children are with his wife, Terricka, according to the DailyMail.

Terricka and Antonio share kids named Alanna (born in 2009) Jurzie (born in 2008) Jagger (born in 2011) twins J’Adore and Jynx (born in 2016) and Jhett (born in August 2017). Interestingly, their youngest daughter arrived unexpectedly despite Terricka’s belief that they were finished expanding their family. This surprise happened even after Antonio had a vasectomy, which he later reversed.

The rest of Cromartie’s children are Alonzo Pierre Cromartie, Karis Marie Ford, Antonio Cromartie Jr., Deyjah Cromartie, Tyler Jae Cromartie, London Jaye Cromartie, Leilani Cromartie, and Julian Cromartie. The specifics regarding these eight children from different relationships remain mostly private.

The Cromarties even had their reality show called “The Cromarties,” which featured the highs and lows of raising their six kids.