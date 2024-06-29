Cam Newton Jokes Shannon Sharpe Might Be Called ‘a Narcissist’ for Making Colleagues Take Vacations as Per Own Routine

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe appears to have a more structured approach to work than one might expect. His meticulousness goes to the point of controlling his employee’s routines. Could this tedious attention to detail be seen as self-centred behavior? Cam Newton finds out.

In an interview on Newton’s YouTube channel, Shannon Sharpe talks about his work ethic and his professional commitment as the driving force behind his success. When it comes to vacations, Sharpe mentions how his colleagues’ holiday plans strictly align with his schedule. Sharpe further makes it clear that employees who are part of his media house need to have a 100% commitment towards work.

“There is no vacation until I take a vacation. That’s it. We take a vacation together; we do everything together. That’s the only way that you’re going to work at Shannon Media,” mentions Sharpe.

To which, Cam Newton playfully suggests how such behavior might be a sign of narcissism.

“Somebody’s going to take that clip right there and say he’s a narcissist, he’s a control freak,” Newton throws shade at Sharpe.

In response to Newton’s opinion about Sharpe’s leadership style, possibly bordering on narcissism or control freak tendencies, the former Tight End defends himself by pointing to his proven track record of achievements. Sharpe also discloses that he expects availability from his team members even when it means answering calls during unconventional hours.

Shannon Sharpe Opens Up About the Importance of 24/7 Commitment

During the conversation with Cam Newton, Shannon Sharpe revealed how his job keeps his mind racing with ideas and plans, making it hard for him to get a night’s sleep. This level of dedication leads him to reach out to colleagues at hours like 2;00 AM to discuss these thoughts. When he contacts his Executive Producers (EPs) during these hours, he anticipates a prompt response.

“If you’re going to be involved with Shannon, my passion, my purpose, is work. Nothing causes me to get out of bed like work. It’s why I struggle to sleep at night because I can’t turn my brain off. I might call one of my EPs of Nightcap at 2:00 in the morning. This is what I’m thinking. When I call, I expect an answer,” added Sharpe.

As per Sharpe, he isn’t fond of being sent to voicemail and expects an explanation if they are unable to answer right away. This expectation arises from his belief in the commitment that everyone at Shannon Media shares the same goal when it comes to the company’s success. Nevertheless, Shannon confesses that his style of work may not suit everybody.

Let’s look back at Shannon Sharpe’s transition from football to broadcasting.

After retiring in 2003 Sharpe wasted no time. He started appearing on several sports programs on ESPN and CBS to test the waters of this industry. His breakthrough came in 2004 when he secured a role as a commentator on CBS pregame show “The NFL Today.”

Additionally, he also graced “The NFL Today” for close to ten years winning over fans and establishing himself as a figure in sports media.

In 2016, Sharpe elevated his career by co-hosting “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on Fox Sports 1, alongside Skip Bayless. “Undisputed” was a blockbuster hit. It attracted an audience that appreciated the pair’s passionate debates on sports topics. Unfortunately, Sharpe left the show in 2023 due to disagreements with Bayless.

Well, what led to Sharpe’s transition? Noticeably, his innate charisma translates effectively on screen. Plus, his NFL-related knowledge allows him to analyze games with ease. Today, Shannon Sharpe is one of the prominent names in sports media. He has proven how a retired NFL star can pivot by leveraging charisma and knowledge to establish a broadcasting career.