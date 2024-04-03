Cam Newton Once Explained Why He is Always Cool With Memes About Himself; “Can’t Take it Personal”

Back in 2016, Cam Newton was more than just a football star. Not only did he dominate the field as the reigning MVP, but he also grabbed attention with his daring wardrobe. Social media couldn’t get enough of him, especially his wardrobe, flooding the internet with memes left and right about his fashion sense. But instead of getting defensive or upset about it, Newton embraced the humor and rolled with the punches.

One of the most memorable moments came during a Buick commercial shoot in Los Angeles in 2016, where Newton was filmed alongside a group of young football players and supermodel Miranda Kerr. During the shoot, he spoke about how he remained cool and confident, despite the growing attention to his fashion choices.

Cam Newton joked about the memes, showing that he didn’t take them too seriously. He understood that being in the spotlight meant being open to criticism and jokes, and he was okay with that. Moreover, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback even compared himself to basketball legend Michael Jordan, who also had his fair share of memes but never let them get to him.

“Some of them are funny. But it is what it is. You’ve got to be lighthearted about it. You can’t take it personal. You to have to deal with certain things. And a meme is one of them.”

Newton also shared that he found two memes from his previous seasons funny. One meme depicted him looking like a mother entering a parent-teacher meeting. The other meme had a Batman theme, with Cam Newton wearing a pink suit and a green hat, bowing down in a mysterious Batman villain-like pose.

In a world where social media can be harsh and unforgiving, Newton’s lighthearted approach was a breath of fresh air. He knew how to laugh at himself and didn’t let the opinions of others bring him down ever in his career.

The Story Behind the Viral N’Keal Harry Meme

Even after eight years since his earlier remarks about being cool with memes, Cam Newton remains true to himself. Recently, on his “4th and 1” podcast, he revisited another famous N’keal meme moment from his career.

It began during a Patriots game against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 when cameras caught a hilarious moment between Cam Newton and his former teammate, N’Keal Harry. They both were in a conversation following which Newton started sliding down from his seat in a funny way, sparking a viral meme.

Later, Newton explained that they were actually talking about basketball, with Harry claiming he scored 40 points per game in high school. Newton didn’t buy it and jokingly reacted by slipping from his seat.

As it turns out N’Keal Harry’s high school basketball career wasn’t quite as legendary as he claimed, but still impressive. Being a multi-sport player, he had a solid basketball record averaging 21.4 points and 10.5 rebounds over 37 varsity games for Chandler High School in Arizona before focusing on football. But despite the exaggeration, Harry’s small lie led to a timeless meme that is still circulating today, showcasing just how funny and memorable the moment was.