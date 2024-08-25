“Cam Newton, You Have 8 Kids With 3 Women, You’ll Selfishly Create Broken Families”: Dr. Cheyenne Bryant

Friday, July 30, 2021:New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) answers questions from the media at the New England Patriots training camp held on the practice fields at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough USA – ZUMAc04_ 20210730_zaf_c04_246 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

Cam Newton leads a colorful life outside the gridiron. Despite fathering 7 children with multiple partners, he is in touch with the baby mamas and actively participates in his children’s upbringing.

In a heart-to-heart chat with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, the life coach with a Master’s Degree in marriage, family, & child therapy, Cam disclosed his wish to have even more children in the future with more women. But the ex-QB says he remains averse to marriage for fear of divorce.

Dr. Bryant did not shy away from putting forward her opinion and opposed Cam’s approach to fatherhood. Firstly, she argued that his aversion to marriage and his plans to have children with different women could potentially result in “broken families”—situations where children may face problems due to the absence of a united family structure, also leaving the women to be “single mothers.”

She viewed the former NFL MVP’s approach as “selfish” and linked it to the toxic pattern within the Black community where men have grown up in broken homes and as a result, follow the example left by their parents.

Following Dr. Bryant’s feedback, Cam Newton stepped up to speak in his defense.

Newton claims he’s avoiding ‘broken homes’ and “doing his best”

The ex-Carolina Panthers star understands the century-old romanticized concept of family life but said that doesn’t always match reality.

He addressed Dr. Bryant’s pointers and argued that the term “single mother” refers to baby mamas who don’t get support from their biological fathers. It is something Newton believes that doesn’t stand true in his case.

As the conversation continued, the Heisman Trophy winner compared his journey to the uncomplicated expectations his father had for him and said,

“I was raised in a church, so my father would always direct us to say, “Hey, be this, be that.” But I can also tell my father, “Your reality is not my reality.” You walking into 71 is different from your son walking into 7-Eleven.”

Moreover, Cam confidently asserted he is not intentionally creating broken homes and is doing his best to handle life with eight children and co-parenting with three baby mamas. He sees himself as a hands-on father to all his kids and completely dismisses the psychology expert’s notion that he abandons the mothers or his children.