“Get Back to Learning How to Properly Catch the Football”: Cam Newton Tells Wide Receivers After Travis Hunter’s OTA Struggles

The NFL is a completely different beast compared to college football — faster, more physical, and far less forgiving. Rookies often face a steep learning curve as they adjust to the speed and complexity of the pro game, which naturally leads to early struggles. So, how can a rookie ease that transition?

By going back to the basics and mastering the fundamentals of his position. That’s exactly what Travis Hunter needs to focus on, according to Cam Newton, after the young receiver reportedly struggled with a few drops during the OTAs.

During the Jaguars’ first round of summer OTAs, Travis Hunter impressed coaches with his physical tools and maturity beyond his years. Like most rookies, though, he had his share of hiccups — a few dropped passes and some missteps in his route running.

To his credit, Hunter took full accountability. Mistakes, after all, are an expected part of a rookie’s development. But what can a young player do to speed up that learning curve?

On the latest episode of 4th & 1, Cam Newton shared his thoughts, urging receivers and coaches to double down on the fundamentals. According to Cam, mastering the basics should take priority over everything else, both tangibles and intangibles. That starts with securing the football. For wideouts, catching the ball cleanly and consistently is non-negotiable.

“Teach the fundamentals of the position, and the fundamentals of the position exceed route running. Get back to learning how to properly catch the football. That’s the lost art. Y’all missing the key component. You can do all that, but not catching the ball is just satanic work. There are too many guys I see who do not properly catch the ball naturally. The ball should never cross the face.”

Interestingly, Cam Newton doesn’t think Hunter made any real mistakes in the clip of him circulating online. While Hunter might not have the most refined route tree just yet, Cam pointed out that he caught every pass cleanly, with both hands and without wearing gloves, no less.

As the No. 2 overall pick, expectations are sky-high for the Colorado alum. But Hunter isn’t shying away from the pressure. He’s embracing it, putting in the work, and already taking reps at both wide receiver and cornerback. He’s also been working closely with the coaching staff to sharpen his skills on both sides of the ball. Naturally, there’s a learning curve — adjusting to a new system takes time.

That’s exactly what OTAs, training camp, and preseason games are for. According to Head Coach Liam Coen, Hunter is already making solid progress, and all signs point to him getting better from here on out. Fans are eagerly awaiting his NFL debut — and for the first time in a long while, there’s real buzz around the Jaguars. Much of that excitement centers on their dynamic new dual-threat star.