Can Tom Brady Emulate Michael Jordan’s Unretirement in the NFL? NFL Expert Explains

Although Michael Jordan was handed the role of a part owner and president of basketball operations for the Washington Wizards, he forfeited them to return to the NBA as a player in 2001. However, the return did not live up to the success he had achieved in his career before 1997. Now that Tom Brady is eyeing yet another NFL comeback after hanging up his jersey twice, NFL experts Alex Barth and Cerrone Battle had something to say about his MJ-esque move during their podcast on ‘98.5 The Sports Hub.’

Both Tom Brady and Michael Jordan shared an unyielding competitive spirit throughout their careers. Hence, Cerrone Batlle believes Brady could stage a comeback if given the chance, while Alex Barth envisions Brady rejoining the Patriots for a Super Bowl push next season.

The Patriots could even acquire Brady and strategically bolster their team by drafting elite WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with their third overall pick. In fact, Barth insisted that such a move would help them secure other key positions in the offensive line, saying,

“If Brady is back, I am all in on Tom. I am not wasting a top 200 pick on a quarterback. I am drafting guys who are going to help Tom Brady get one more ring.”

Both NFL experts agree that Tom Brady has the potential to secure another championship ring, given he has a strong team supporting him. Not to forget, the 45-year-old Brady runs a better 40-yard dash than what he did in his rookie season.

Interestingly, Cerrone Battle had yet another suggestion for the Patriots, which would help Brady make a successful comeback. He claimed that the team should draft a young quarterback who can learn and grow under Brady’s mentorship. This will also ensure a seamless transition when Brady eventually steps away.

What Factors Could Impact Tom Brady’s Michael Jordan-like Comeback To The NFL?

The main question surrounding Brady’s comeback was whether he would prioritize playing quarterback in the NFL over his numerous business ventures. The answer to this is a resounding yes. Brady has insisted that he will be able to balance his commitments despite being in the process of acquiring minority ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Michael Jordan retired twice, once in 1993 to pursue baseball and later in 1999 after clinching his sixth NBA title. While his stint with the Wizards at ages 38 and 39 isn’t hailed by NBA historians, Jordan’s enduring greatness earned him All-Star status in both seasons simply because he was MJ.

Now, Brady was presented with a scenario where the 49ers might require a quarterback for the playoffs. He promptly mentioned the Patriots and Raiders too as potential teams. However, there is a hurdle as he turned 47 in August. Despite his confidence, staying fit and playing quarterback in the NFL are two very different challenges.

So while Brady remains steadfast in his belief, a comeback of this nature seems improbable. Then again, it’s Tom Brady we’re talking about, and as with any GOAT, one can never say never.