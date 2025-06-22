“We’re Tired of Storing It”: Tom Brady Reflects on His Hobby of Collecting Trading Cards from Age 7 to 17

Kids spend thousands of dollars on trading cards, chasing the thrill of uncovering their favorite players. The excitement these cards bring is unmatched, often lighting up young faces with joy. While the craze has faded over the years, trading cards have evolved into high-stakes collector’s items, with serious money on the line. But things were very different in the previous century—collecting cards was simple, fun, and inexpensive. It’s no surprise that sports fans everywhere, including a young Tom Brady, were part of the hobby.

Advertisement

According to the GOAT himself, he was just like most sports fanatics growing up—completely obsessed with collecting cards. As a kid in San Mateo, California, What’s on Second Sports Shop was his favorite hangout. Every chance he got, he’d jump at the opportunity to grab a new pack. But for 10-year-old Tom, buying cards wasn’t just a pastime—it was a privilege, one he had to earn by getting good grades.

Brady would pick up anything he could afford, though football and baseball cards were always his top choices. He collected them religiously for ten years, right up until he left for college. Over time, he built an impressive collection—and thankfully, his parents never threw any of it away.

He kept the cards tucked safely away and continued adding to the collection even after making it to the NFL. What started as childhood fun eventually became a lifelong hobby. TB12 even joked that trading cards taught him valuable life skills, especially math. He claims it was the only subject he excelled in as a kid, thanks to all the hours he spent studying stats on the back of those cards.

“I was a huge sports fan growing up and obviously loved collecting. From the age of seven till seventeen, when I left for college, I continued to collect and I got a pretty good collection of football and baseball cards, mostly baseball cards. Finally, when I went to college, my parents stored everything. “Then finally, I graduated from college, they’re like ” Take all of your stuff. We are tired of storing it.” Had it in a safe for a long time, continued to collect and build my collection over the years.”

While Brady is an avid card collector himself, he playfully declined to compete with actress Emma Roberts, who has recently rekindled her love for trading cards. She’s now on the hunt for one of the most coveted items in the hobby: the 2023 Bowman Draft Tom Brady Gold Auto, specifically the card numbered 12/50. What makes it iconic is not just Brady’s autograph—it also features a witty inscription: “If baseball doesn’t work out, there’s always football.”

The card includes a photo of young Tom from 1995, the year the Montreal Expos drafted him as a catcher. Of course, instead of pursuing baseball, he chose football—and the rest is history.

Now a savvy businessman as well as a sports legend, Brady recognized the explosive growth of the card-collecting industry—now worth billions—and seized the opportunity. He partnered with Card Vault, a premium platform that caters to buyers and sellers of trading cards, sports memorabilia, and collectibles, while also offering fans a high-end, immersive experience.