“Can’t Believe the Coach is Still Coaching There”: Nick Sirianni’s Bad Blood With Jalen Hurts Confuses NFL Insider

Tensions were visible within the team as the Eagles ended another season under Nick Sirianni in a disappointment. According to reports, the relationship between QB Jalen Hurts and HC Nick Sirriani stands “fractured” after last season. And while they’re working on restoring it, journalist Bomani Jones can’t fathom why the HC is still in Philly.

On an episode of The Right Time podcast, Jones and Mina Kimes dissected the Eagles’ ongoing HC dilemma. Questioning the franchise’s decision to not sever ties with Sirianni, the duo expressed reservations about a possible reconciliation between the HC and his QB.

Given Hurts’ recent contract extension, they believe the only viable solution is to part ways with Sirianni:

“I read that story and I couldn’t believe they did not fire the HC. It’s a situation that cannot get better. If the QB doesn’t believe that HC has got it and QB had already gotten the extension, I can’t believe the coach is still coaching there.”

The fraught relationship between Nick and Jalen stemmed from the team’s offensive struggles, much of which was attributed to predictable play-calling from Sirianni. The strain in relation was evident on the sidelines during the final stretch of the season.

To improve the situation, Sirianni has apparently taken responsibility for the offensive shortcomings, relinquishing play-calling responsibilities to the new OC Kellen Moore. According to reports, both the HC and his QB are putting in efforts to improve their relationship and their craft.

Hurts might not see eye-to-eye with Sirianni but he isn’t planning to hash out their beef in the media. It seems he is trying to put the poor performances of the last season in the rear-view mirror.

Hurts isn’t going to rehash what happened last season

Hurts isn’t trying to throw gas on the fire he already ignited earlier in the media and clearly thinks it’s time to move on from the past. So when reporters asked him after practice about what went down last season and his clash with Sirianni.

Media dug up the past, reminding Jalen about how things unfolded last season. The Eagles QB questioned the relevance of the story, saying that their record from last year has no bearing now.

“I’m curious to see where is it coming from randomly, this win stuff. Something so long ago, why is it relevant now? Who wrote it? Why is that relevant now?”

Jalen Hurts asked the Eagles reporters why an article about what happened last season is relevant now

#eagles pic.twitter.com/xbbV3ACsC0 — Symone (@Symone_Stanley) August 7, 2024

Sirianni finds himself in a precarious position as he enters the 2024 NFL season. Despite leading the team to a 10-1 start last year, their infamous collapse has put their job security in jeopardy.

Analysts have already listed him as a coach on the hot seat, with some believing his job could be on the line if the team fails to improve this season. If he is not able to improve his relationship with Hurts and lead the Eagles to a winning season, this might be the last we see of him in Philly.